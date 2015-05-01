WandaVision Reveals SPOILER's Shocking Debut in Episode 5

✖

Marvel fans, WandaVision finally kicked the doors down to the multiverse and blew everyone's minds with the debut of X-Men: Dark Phoenix star Evan Peters, who reprised his mutant role of Quicksilver in the latest episode of the Disney+ series. This completely shatters all preconceived notion of how Marvel Studios is tackling the X-Men and the multiverse, lending credence to the rumors that have been swirling around Spider-Man 3 bringing back villains from previous iterations of the franchise. But with Peters back as Pietro Maximoff, it completely changes the game for the Scarlet Witch's perfect family in Westview.

In episode 5 of WandaVision, Evan Peters made a shocking appearance reprising his role as Quicksilver, effectively kicking down the door to Fox's X-Men franchise of films and replacing Aaron Taylor-Johnson's portrayal of the same character from Avengers: Age Of Ultron. Peters will likely continue to play a role in WandaVision, though it's not clear just how this character will factor into the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This is the first major step for Marvel Studios incorporating elements of the X-Men franchise. Where it goes from here is anyone's guess, but the stars of WandaVision have seemingly been teasing this moment for a long time.

Vision actor Paul Bethany previously teased a major cameo during a conversation with Black Girl Nerds. While it's not clear if he was referring to Peters at the time, it sounds like there are even more surprises in store for WandaVision.

"There's stuff that I can't talk to you about, where I get to work with an actor that's going to be a surprise for everybody," Bettany said. "I get to work with an actor that I've been wanting to work with forever, who is just unbelievable. We have some real fireworks together."

WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer referenced the third episode's major reference to Pietro. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, she opened up about the decision to bring Quicksilver into the forefront.

"So, my approach with Wanda was to look at the entirety of the woman, right? All of herself and all of her experiences and all of her trauma, and losing Pietro is a big part of that and having been a twin is a big part of that," said Schaeffer. "As far as the placement of it, that was a lot of the work in the writers' room, was when do we have these moments? When do we reveal things? When do we delve into authenticity? Because the sitcom stuff, there's the patina of the happy, false environment and the happy, false self a little bit, so it made sense to me in that moment for her to have some emotional honesty."

New episodes of WandaVision air every Friday on Disney+.