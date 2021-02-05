WandaVision Episode 5 Cameo Has Marvel Fans Freaking Out About SPOILER's MCU Debut
WandaVision episode 5 has given Marvel fans the biggest shock twist they've experienced with the series so far. (Major Spoilers!!!) That's because at the end of WandaVision Episode 5 a mysterious visitor arrives at Wanda and Vision's quaint suburban home. That visitor turns out to be none other than Evan Peters' Quicksilver, who turns up claiming to be Wanda's "long-lost brother" Pietro. That cameo is blowing the minds of both Marvel fans and WandaVision's SWORD agents, as Even Peters' Quicksilver was part of Fox's X-Men movie franchise, and never part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
So how are fans feeling about seeing Evan Peters' Quicksilver in WandaVision, and the absence of the MCU Quicksilver, Aaron Taylor-Johnson? See for yourself, below:
JAW DROP
cw // WandaVision Spoilers #WandaVison— Alex🕴🏻 (@IveBroughtPeace) February 5, 2021
After that jaw dropping Pietro scene , may I remind y’all how amazing Evan peters / this version of Quicksilver is .
I love this scene till this day .
So cool dude . pic.twitter.com/HsB7DmJvbn
That loud sound you're hearing across the world right now is the collective "Thud!" of Marvel fans' jaws hitting the floor.
Ermaghad!
❗️Wandavision Spoiler Episode 5❗️— Isidro ( ・_・)ノ (@Isidropulido88) February 5, 2021
YOOO I SCREAMED WHEN I SAW EVAN PETERS QUICKSILVER OMG AHHHH. EVAN PETERS IS INVTHE SHOW NOW OMGGG. THEY BROUGHT BACK QUICKSILVER 😭
Marvel fans are Marking Out like crazy right now. As they should.
I CAN'TTTTTTTTT
wandavision spoilers //— sin ☾ (@onedeadIysin) February 5, 2021
THEY REALLY BROUGHT BACK EVAN PETERS QUICKSILVER I CANTTTTTTT
This pretty much captures the collective reaction of Marvel fans everywhere when WandaVision dropped that Quicksilver cameo.
What About Aaron Tho?
I love Evan Peters especially his work on X-Men as Quicksilver.— RACY RAMIREZ (@iamracy) February 5, 2021
But imagine the emotional punch if it was Aaron Taylor-Johnson who appeared on tonight's episode.
But still.. WOW. 🙌🏻 #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/oczS7kyFTm
As thrilled as fans were with this Evan Peters cameo, others are asking why the MCU Quicksilver couldn't make an appearance.
Respect The G.O.A.T.
Let me bring back this scene from xmen days of future past, Evan Peters quicksilver 💯 pic.twitter.com/cXSzYSSAG2— Bell 📌 VRVR Fruit Keyring (@belldrxcx95_) February 5, 2021
Hey, we love Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver from Avengers: Age of Ultron - but it doesn't hold a candle to this classic sequence of Evan Peters' Quicksilver from X-Men: Days of Future Past.
Maury-Level Drama
#WandaVision spoiler.— Serg (@check0_) February 5, 2021
Me at the end of Episode 5 when Evan Peter’s Quicksilver showed up. pic.twitter.com/AVg05TUwE7
WandaVision may be aping old sitcom formats to tell its story, but it definitely is pulling in some soap opera-style drama with this "long-lost brother" angle. And fans do love that drama.
Luke Skywalker-Level Reveal
I think Pietro is Luke Skywalker level for me, specifically. https://t.co/m69siwg3lf— Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) February 2, 2021
The Mandalorian season 2 finale gave Star Wars fans the thrill of seeing de-aged Luke Skywalker save the day in a major battle. Marvel Studios said "Hold Our Beer," and dropped this major franchise crossover into WandaVision.
She Recast!?!?
cw // #wandavision episode 5 spoilers— aves (@DIORLOKI) February 5, 2021
!
I AM SCREAMING OH MY GOD PIETRO pic.twitter.com/e5F6z2uwSn
This is the one question that every Marvel fan will be asking for the next week. Why is Evan Peters now the MCU Quicksilver???
All In The Timeline
#WandaVision spoiler alert
i think we all forget *technically* Evan Peters WAS quicksilver back in the 80s, in X-Men Apocalypse, which may explain why he portrays her brother in this episode.— devin (@somedevinguy) February 5, 2021
WandaVision Episode 5 takes on '80s family sitcoms like Full House and Family Ties; Evan Peters was Quicksilver of the '70s/80s era in the X-Men movies Days of Future Past and Apocalypse. So if Wanda is creating an '80s world, she technically picked the right Quicksilver.
#ThatsMyQuicksilver
DUDE LOOK MY BABY, I'M SO HAPPY FOR HIM. EVAN PETERS WILL BE ALWAYS MY QUICKSILVER #WandaVison pic.twitter.com/jSBgm1gix7— 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞. 🇲🇽 (@lokilecter) February 5, 2021
Look at him in all his glory: Evan Peters as the new MCU Quicksilver.