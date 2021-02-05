WandaVision Episode 5 Cameo Has Marvel Fans Freaking Out About SPOILER's MCU Debut

WandaVision episode 5 has given Marvel fans the biggest shock twist they've experienced with the series so far. (Major Spoilers!!!) That's because at the end of WandaVision Episode 5 a mysterious visitor arrives at Wanda and Vision's quaint suburban home. That visitor turns out to be none other than Evan Peters' Quicksilver, who turns up claiming to be Wanda's "long-lost brother" Pietro. That cameo is blowing the minds of both Marvel fans and WandaVision's SWORD agents, as Even Peters' Quicksilver was part of Fox's X-Men movie franchise, and never part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So how are fans feeling about seeing Evan Peters' Quicksilver in WandaVision, and the absence of the MCU Quicksilver, Aaron Taylor-Johnson? See for yourself, below: