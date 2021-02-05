WandaVision Episode 5 Cameo Has Marvel Fans Freaking Out About SPOILER's MCU Debut

By Kofi Outlaw

WandaVision episode 5 has given Marvel fans the biggest shock twist they've experienced with the series so far. (Major Spoilers!!!) That's because at the end of WandaVision Episode 5 a mysterious visitor arrives at Wanda and Vision's quaint suburban home. That visitor turns out to be none other than Evan Peters' Quicksilver, who turns up claiming to be Wanda's "long-lost brother" Pietro. That cameo is blowing the minds of both Marvel fans and WandaVision's SWORD agents, as Even Peters' Quicksilver was part of Fox's X-Men movie franchise, and never part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So how are fans feeling about seeing Evan Peters' Quicksilver in WandaVision, and the absence of the MCU Quicksilver, Aaron Taylor-Johnson? See for yourself, below:

JAW DROP

That loud sound you're hearing across the world right now is the collective "Thud!" of Marvel fans' jaws hitting the floor. 

prevnext

Ermaghad!

Marvel fans are Marking Out like crazy right now. As they should. 

prevnext

I CAN'TTTTTTTTT

This pretty much captures the collective reaction of Marvel fans everywhere when WandaVision dropped that Quicksilver cameo. 

prevnext

What About Aaron Tho?

As thrilled as fans were with this Evan Peters cameo, others are asking why the MCU Quicksilver couldn't make an appearance. 

prevnext

Respect The G.O.A.T.

Hey, we love Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver from Avengers: Age of Ultron - but it doesn't hold a candle to this classic sequence of Evan Peters' Quicksilver from X-Men: Days of Future Past

prevnext

Maury-Level Drama

WandaVision may be aping old sitcom formats to tell its story, but it definitely is pulling in some soap opera-style drama with this "long-lost brother" angle. And fans do love that drama. 

prevnext

Luke Skywalker-Level Reveal

The Mandalorian season 2 finale gave Star Wars fans the thrill of seeing de-aged Luke Skywalker save the day in a major battle. Marvel Studios said "Hold Our Beer," and dropped this major franchise crossover into WandaVision

prevnext

She Recast!?!?

This is the one question that every Marvel fan will be asking for the next week. Why is Evan Peters now the MCU Quicksilver??? 

prevnext

All In The Timeline

WandaVision Episode 5 takes on '80s family sitcoms like Full House and Family Ties; Evan Peters was Quicksilver of the '70s/80s era in the X-Men movies Days of Future Past and Apocalypse. So if Wanda is creating an '80s world, she technically picked the right Quicksilver. 

prevnext
0comments

#ThatsMyQuicksilver

Look at him in all his glory: Evan Peters as the new MCU Quicksilver. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of