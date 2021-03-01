WandaVision: "You're Wanda" Trends as Fans Choose Which Sitcoms They Want to Live in

By Adam Barnhardt

As revealed in the latest episode of WandaVision, the foundation of the series explores Wanda Maximoff's grief through the use of sitcom projections. Growing up in Sokovia, Wanda and her family watch as much television as possible — including a quick episode of The Dick Van Dyke Show on the night a bomb tore through her family's home. To cope with the various traumas of her life, Wanda's grief presented itself through the use of her Chaos Magic as it formed "The Hex" around Westview.

With the sitcom exploration still fresh in the minds of those fans who have watched WandaVision over the weekend, a new Twitter trend has started to go viral. The trend sees viewers choose up to four sitcom worlds they'd live in. Naturally, many people are choosing the big-time modern favorites like The Office, Modern Family, and Parks & Rec.

"They are just trying to fit in. They're trying to not be found out by their neighbors that they're super-powered beings," WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen previously told Elle about the use of sitcoms. "The reason it's a sitcom shows itself later in the show. When Kevin told me, it didn't feel so bizarre. It felt like a great way to start our story."

Keep scrolling to see what sitcoms WandaVision fans are discussing.

Josh Gad Knows

prevnext

Parks & Nine-Nine

prevnext

Schitt's Office

prevnext

Saved By That 70's Show

prevnext

Fresh Prince of Atlanta

prevnext

Everybody Loves George Lopez

prevnext

Boy Meets Drake & Josh

prevnext

Bewitched House

prevnext

Big Friends Theory

prevnext

3rd Rock From the Middle

*****

The first eight episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

0comments

How do you think WandaVision ends next week? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

prev
Start the Conversation

of