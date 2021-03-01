WandaVision: "You're Wanda" Trends as Fans Choose Which Sitcoms They Want to Live in
As revealed in the latest episode of WandaVision, the foundation of the series explores Wanda Maximoff's grief through the use of sitcom projections. Growing up in Sokovia, Wanda and her family watch as much television as possible — including a quick episode of The Dick Van Dyke Show on the night a bomb tore through her family's home. To cope with the various traumas of her life, Wanda's grief presented itself through the use of her Chaos Magic as it formed "The Hex" around Westview.
With the sitcom exploration still fresh in the minds of those fans who have watched WandaVision over the weekend, a new Twitter trend has started to go viral. The trend sees viewers choose up to four sitcom worlds they'd live in. Naturally, many people are choosing the big-time modern favorites like The Office, Modern Family, and Parks & Rec.
"They are just trying to fit in. They're trying to not be found out by their neighbors that they're super-powered beings," WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen previously told Elle about the use of sitcoms. "The reason it's a sitcom shows itself later in the show. When Kevin told me, it didn't feel so bizarre. It felt like a great way to start our story."
Keep scrolling to see what sitcoms WandaVision fans are discussing.
Josh Gad Knows
You’re Wanda, what sitcoms do you live through? #WandaVision I think I did this right? pic.twitter.com/EHgU8ZbRIt— Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 28, 2021
Parks & Nine-Nine
you’re wanda, which sit-coms do you live through? these are mine! pic.twitter.com/A10jp8f5r3— jonah ♡₊˚•. (@rogersmarvels) February 28, 2021
Schitt's Office
You’re Wanda , which sitcoms would you go through? (Yes ik all of these are based in the 2000’s but idc LMAO) pic.twitter.com/ESNLirHjnM— emily ✹ (@lokiease) February 28, 2021
Saved By That 70's Show
Doing the “You’re Wanda” thing, here’s mine: pic.twitter.com/0QUiOpdRiB— simone. (@cryaboutitbabe) February 28, 2021
Fresh Prince of Atlanta
You’re Wanda in #WandaVision, which shows are you living thru? Mine: pic.twitter.com/glrj42xQ6S— Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) February 28, 2021
Everybody Loves George Lopez
If we’re doing the “You’re Wanda” thing, I think these are my 4 pic.twitter.com/ACWtzouJ2g— Seth Lail (@SethLail) February 28, 2021
Boy Meets Drake & Josh
"You're Wanda" trend... here are the sitcoms I'd pick to be in pic.twitter.com/CHWVnlAYvA— KawaiiDatUnicorn (@KawaiiDaUnicorn) February 28, 2021
Bewitched House
You're Wanda.— Coco Butter (@Realcodaqueen) February 28, 2021
What sitcoms do you relive your life through? pic.twitter.com/A8GtoxF0Mb
Big Friends Theory
You’re Wanda, what Shows or Sitcoms do you live through? #WandaVision— Butterfly_Queen💛💛 (@ChampsFangirl) February 28, 2021
Here's mine: pic.twitter.com/bk74KqNmxQ
3rd Rock From the Middle
You’re wanda, which sit-coms do you live through? these are mine!#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/7X686xTWqw— ERod 🔨 (@ERodBuster1) February 28, 2021
The first eight episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.
