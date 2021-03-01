WandaVision: "You're Wanda" Trends as Fans Choose Which Sitcoms They Want to Live in

As revealed in the latest episode of WandaVision, the foundation of the series explores Wanda Maximoff's grief through the use of sitcom projections. Growing up in Sokovia, Wanda and her family watch as much television as possible — including a quick episode of The Dick Van Dyke Show on the night a bomb tore through her family's home. To cope with the various traumas of her life, Wanda's grief presented itself through the use of her Chaos Magic as it formed "The Hex" around Westview.

With the sitcom exploration still fresh in the minds of those fans who have watched WandaVision over the weekend, a new Twitter trend has started to go viral. The trend sees viewers choose up to four sitcom worlds they'd live in. Naturally, many people are choosing the big-time modern favorites like The Office, Modern Family, and Parks & Rec.

"They are just trying to fit in. They're trying to not be found out by their neighbors that they're super-powered beings," WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen previously told Elle about the use of sitcoms. "The reason it's a sitcom shows itself later in the show. When Kevin told me, it didn't feel so bizarre. It felt like a great way to start our story."

