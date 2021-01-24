Elizabeth Olsen Says WandaVision Won’t Feel “So Bizarre” When We Find Out Why It’s a Sitcom

✖

Elizabeth Olsen says the explanation behind the WandaVision sitcom, which is still to come in the remaining six episodes of the first Marvel Studios series, didn't feel "so bizarre" after a meeting with producer Kevin Feige. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where an undusted Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) returns to life without partner Vision (Paul Bettany), WandaVision inexplicably relocates the "unusual couple" to the suburbs of Westview. This new reality — inspired by decades of classic sitcoms and seemingly created by Wanda — slowly unravels as the couple begins to suspect everything is not as it seems when channeling such shows as Bewitched and Malcolm in the Middle.

"They are just trying to fit in. They're trying to not be found out by their neighbors that they're super-powered beings," Olsen told Elle about the premise of WandaVision. "The reason it's a sitcom shows itself later in the show. When Kevin told me, it didn't feel so bizarre. It felt like a great way to start our story."

Leading theories posit that "Westview" is a bubble reality created by Wanda's grief over losing Vision in Avengers: Infinity War, allowing the couple to live out the life stolen from them in the real-world Marvel Cinematic Universe. As new parents to twin sons Tommy and Billy, Wanda and Vision have everything they want — and the magic of the Scarlet Witch rejects anything or anyone that might disrupt the delusion.

"Wanda is trying to protect everything in her bubble, protect what she and Vision have and this experience," Olsen explained. "I think everything she does is in response to keeping things together."

For Feige, the producer behind the 23-movie MCU, the Disney+ streaming service offered Marvel Studios the opportunity to do something that could only play out on television: blend his love for classic sitcoms with Marvel comic book runs like Tom King's The Vision.

"What would give me comfort after school [and] comfort late at night were these television shows. It was the one aspect of my youth and sort of what turned me into, for better or for worse, the person I am today. We'd never been able to really utilize [that]," Feige previously told Variety about the genesis of WandaVision. "My love of all sorts of movies and genre movies has absolutely been poured into all 23 movies you've seen us make at Marvel Studios already, but that aspect of my past, we weren't able to even consider necessarily being able to do anything with it."

Explaining why WandaVision couldn't be the studio's next movie, Feige said, "[The Vision] is what led to me to say, 'Let's look at putting these two things together,' and doing what is now our first Disney+ series in a way that it couldn't just be a movie. It's not just a long movie on Disney+. We will make shows that are like that, but for what is now our first one, it felt great to do something that could only be done for television."

New episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.