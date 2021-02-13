Did WandaVision Just Kill Vision for Good?

✖

Vision (Paul Bettany) is having a horrible, terrible, no good time in Westview. Slowly and surely, the android has started to uncover the plotting and scheming of his dearly beloved Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), only to find out she's taking control of an entire town with her powers. The latest episode of WandaVision made another major change to Vision — and it may have killed him for good.

Light spoilers up ahead for WandaVision Episode Six. If you have yet to see "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!," proceed with caution.

As teased in the marketing leading up to Episode Six, Vision finally came face-to-face with the wall of WandaWorld in a bid to find out what was going on outside. Not only did he face the wall, but he also went through — a move that started to shred him to pieces. Naturally, this set off the alarm at the temporary SWORD compound, so the area was quickly flooded with SWORD agents. As Vision continued to power through the wall, having his own body ripped to shreds, the SWORD agents watched and waited to see what would happen.

Eventually, the character collapsed on the ground, and that's when Billy's telepathic powers ended up activating. WandaWorld was subsequently expanded shortly thereafter. Even then, after Wanda expands the anomaly to encompass Vision's body, he still remains a lifeless form laying on the ground.

Interestingly enough, we have yet to see any additional clips of Vision from this point forward in the studio's marketing efforts. Virtually all of the clips were used up here in this episode — so what's going to happen from here on out? Why is the company holding back with Vision?

Is he dead for good, and that's what sets Wanda on an even darker path over the course of the remaining three episodes? Even though he seemed to keep his color once he was placed back into the anomaly — maybe they're keeping his new look a surprise. After all, we do know the series is pulling some inspiration from "Vision Quest," meaning the android could be seen in his all-white form at one point or another.

The first six episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

