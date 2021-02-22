WandaVision's Jimmy Woo Finally Gets An Updated Character Poster

✖

The most integral piece of WandaVision is finally getting the spotlight he deserves. Monday morning, the marketing crews at Walt Disney Studios and Marvel released a character poster featuring Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), the beloved FBI agent who's taken a larger role in WandaVision compared to the glorified cameo he received in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

As with the similar character posters the House of Idea has released in the past, the poster references the technology of the era the previous Friday's episode paid tribute to with its sitcom homages. This time around, a more modern flat screen can be seen, as WandaWorld's broadcast has finally caught up with present timelines. "A signal so clear, there is no competition," the faux advert reads.

This signal has no competition 🖥️ The seventh episode of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/qcjKAaDNc9 — WandaVision (@wandavision) February 22, 2021

When ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke with Park earlier this year, the actor revealed he didn't have to think twice about returning as Woo. In fact, he said it was only a second into his meeting with WandaVision writer Jac Schaeffer before he agreed to come back.

"The first meeting I had with Jac Schaeffer, the head writer, this is after I obviously found out they were interested in having Jimmy Woo back. I was like, 'Yes!' right away. No question," Park explains. "They called me in to break down the show to me, the idea. I was blown away. They pretty much had this thing conceptualized pretty early on. The sitcom elements, all that. This anomaly in Westview, they were all there. So, for me, it was just that one meeting, sitting in that conference room being told essentially the whole story was really mind blowing."

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

What's been your favorite episode of WandaVision? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.