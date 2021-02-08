Marvel Studios Releases WandaVision Agnes Poster

✖

Another week with a new episode of WandaVision, another week with a new character poster. Kathryn Hahn's Agnes has been on her own poster for WandaVision already but a new poster updates the character's look and the overall design to fit the era of the most recent episode. In Episode 5, WandaVision paid homage to the 80's era of sitcoms which saw Hahn trot into the scenes wearing colorful workout gear. The new poster for the character shows off the super cool clothes pulled out of that decade and uses a TV from the era to match. "Find your happy vibe with a rad new TV at a dealer today," it says.

Agnes made for one of the most interesting moments of WandaVision in Episode 5. When she came barging into the scene in typical nosy neighbor fashion, Vision rejected her request to hold the babies. Suddenly, she broke character and asked Wanda if they should redo the sequence as an actress would on a set when something goes wrong in a take. Agnes seems to have some sort of awareness in regards to what is going on in Westview, more than most other characters.

Check out the new WandaVision poster featuring Hahn's Agnes below!

WandaVision has four episodes remaining before its story is picked up by Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As the story rolls on, fans are developing dozens of theories surrounding Hahn's Agness. Many suspect she will have actually been portraying Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch who often coaches up Wanda in comics but has some villainous tendencies and connections, as well.

