Marvel's WandaVision Featured on Entertainment Weekly Cover

Marvel fans are unbelievably excited for WandaVision, both for its significance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, and its debut after a lengthy wait between movies in the franchise. The inaugural Marvel Studios Disney+ series is believed to premiere in the coming months -- and now we have a new look at what it will bring. On Monday, Entertainment Weekly debuted their official cover for the series, which features Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) posed in 1950s attire, with the kind of black-and-white glitching that has already been on the series' promotional material.

Welcome to the Wanda years! As the first of the MCU’s most ambitious small-screen endeavors, #WandaVision’s wonderfully weird send-up of sitcoms past is @MarvelStudios’ key to the future. Stay tuned for our in-depth cover story coming TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/cJZ883tfGL — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 10, 2020

WandaVision will see Olsen and Bettany returning to their roles as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and The Vision, in a genre-bending series inspired by sitcom tropes. The series will also star Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo.

“It’s gonna be whacky, and wild, and something unlike any other Marvel film yet,” Olsen said in an interview last year.

“I think the reason that [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] was really interested in doing it was to really push the boundaries," Bettany echoed. "And what we’re about to do is really avant-garde, really experimental, and really just crazy and messed up. And then it just becomes a huge action movie at the end. So I think you’re all gonna love it.”

