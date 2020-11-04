Kat Dennings Thinks Disney Is Still Going to Try to Release Wandavision This Year

✖

Marvel fans have been looking for whatever crumbs they can in terms of its Phase 4 slate, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the theatrical releases of Black Widow and The Eternals into next year. Fans have hoped that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be getting some sort of new content this year in the form of WandaVision, a television series that is set to debut on Disney+. While the world got its first trailer for the series earlier this fall, there hasn't been a complete confirmation of its release date -- but according to one of its stars, the goal is for it to be released in 2020. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Darcy Lewis actress Kat Dennings revealed that while she doesn't know Disney+'s exact plan, she believes the series could still be released this year.

"As far as I know, they're gonna still try to get it out this year," Dennings revealed.

Given the fact that The Mandalorian is set to debut new episodes on Disney+ through December 18th - and the streaming service traditionally doesn't release two high-profile shows at the same time - that could leave a handful of possibilities. If Disney+ does release WandaVision in 2020, there's always the chance that the first episode could debut on Christmas Day, which is the Friday after The Mandalorian's finale, although that could potentially compete with the streaming service's debut of Disney/Pixar's Soul. There is also a chance that Disney+ could release WandaVision on a day outside of Friday, something they have somewhat of a precedent for doing.

WandaVision will see Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany returning to their roles as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and The Vision, in a genre-bending series inspired by sitcom tropes. The series will also star Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo.

WandaVision is set to debut weekly on Disney+.

