Does WandaVision Episode 8 Confirm Wanda Is A Mutant?

At one point in the Marvel Comics lore, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) was a mutant alongside her brother Pietro/Quicksilver and their father Magneto. That was changed in the character's most recent solo run, which retconned her into being a sorceress with access to Chaos Magic. Despite the recent retconning, we already know Marvel Studios oftentimes pays homage to some of the most classic comics available. That fact, combined with some tidbits unveiled in the latest episode of WandaVision, has us wanting to ask the question — could "Previously On..." have confirmed Wanda as a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Full spoilers up ahead for WandaVision Episode 8 — you've been warned!

There are two main instances in this episode that point to the potential reveal that Wanda is a mutant. Early on in Wanda's flashbacks, we see the Stark Industries bomb that killed her parents. During the sequence, the younger version of Wanda reaches her hand out toward the bomb, suggesting that it was her that stopped it from exploding and killing her and Pietro. The incident took place years before her interaction with the Infinity Stones that changed her life.

Fast forward to a little bit after Wanda's radicalization, a move that eventually convinced her to work with HYDRA. It's here we see the sequence when Wanda first interacted with the Mind Stone. After seeing her thoughts, Agatha suggests the Mind Stone didn't give Wanda her powers but rather, they amplified the powers she already had.

They've yet to come close in so much as mentioning mutants in WandaVision and with just one episode left, it's increasingly unlikely such a nod will be made.

Thanks to WandaVision Episode 8, fans do know, however, that she's always had powers rooted in sorcery from the very beginning. That means at the very least, there's always the chance Marvel Studios will pull the plug and introduce her as a mutant at one point or another in the near future.

