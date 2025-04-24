The Looney Tunes (And Batman!) Appear With Cartoon Network Stars in New Warner Bros. Animated Short

What’s up, Dark Knight? Before Bugs Bunny celebrates his 85th anniversary in July, the hare extraordinaire is marking another milestone: 65 years of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. In a trailer for this year’s event, which runs from June 8 through June 14 in France, Bugs introduces a cavalcade of cartoon characters from Warner Bros. Animation’s storied history. “Here with me to celebrate animation is everyone,” says Bugs, voiced by New Looney Tunes and Looney Tunes Cartoons voice actor Eric Bauza.

Watch the Annecy trailer below, which has cameos by the Hamish Linklater-voiced Dark Knight as he appears in Batman: Caped Crusader, the Man of Steel from My Adventures with Superman, the Iron Giant, and more.

Along with Bugs’ fellow Looney Tunes Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and Marvin the Martian, the new animated short features characters from Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans GO!, Ed, Edd n Eddy, Craig of the Creek, Steven Universe, Adventure Time, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, The Amazing World of Gumball, The Powerpuff Girls, Samurai Jack, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and Dexter’s Laboratory.

From Hanna-Barbera, there’s the Scooby-Doo gang — Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, and Velma — Fred Flintstone of The Flintstones and George Jetson of The Jetsons, with Huckleberry Hound, Snagglepuss, and Top Cat. Last but not least, The Animaniacs cast of Warner Siblings: Yakko, Wakko, and Dot.

“Annecy is the highlight of our year, and it’s an honor for Warner Bros. Animation to participate in such a meaningful way,” Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, said in a statement. “I want to thank Marcel Jean and the festival leadership for entrusting us with this year’s trailer, and Ben Bocquelet for his creative vision. We look forward to our time at this year’s festival and celebrating this artform that we love so much.”

The animated Annecy trailer is produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, directed by Grant Orchard (Hey Duggee), executive produced by French animator and Amazing World of Gumball creator Ben Bocquelet, and scored by Gumball composer Ben Locket.

Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe will once again take part in the global celebration of animation at Annecy with exclusive sneak peeks and a generational gathering of some of Cartoon Network’s most visionary and influential animators. Cartoon Network Studios’ 25th anniversary panel will feature Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack), Craig McCracken (Powerpuff Girls, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends), Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time), Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), J.G. Quintel (Regular Show), and Adam Muto (Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake).

Warner Bros. Discovery will also present behind-the-scenes look at the Warner Bros. Animation and Prime Video animated series Bat-Fam and the WBA and Adult Swim series Get Jiro. Here’s the full programming slate:

Creating Creativity: Celebrating 25 Years of Cartoon Network Studios

A special event celebrating the studio that defied industry norms and defined animation for a generation of fans. Join a gathering of visionary creators – Genndy Tartakovsky, Craig McCracken, Pendleton Ward, Rebecca Sugar, J.G. Quintel, Adam Muto – for a conversation covering the history, future, and enduring legacy of Cartoon Network Studios.

Get Jiro: Work in Progress Session

From Warner Bros. Animation and based on the New York Times bestselling DC/Vertigo graphic novel, Get Jiro is set in a not-too-distant future Los Angeles where master chefs rule the town and people literally kill for a seat at the best restaurants. A mysterious sushi master named Jiro enters a bloody culinary war to craft his recipe for revenge. Join members of the creative team for an exclusive exploration of the creative and production process of bringing this exciting graphic novel to life.

Bat-Fam: Making-Of Session

Following the events of Merry Little Batman, Bat-Fam follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne – who has now taken on the mantle of Little Batman – alongside a few newcomers to Wayne Manor, as they navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a super family. Join members of the creative team for a special behind-the-scenes look into the artistic development and production of this highly anticipated series coming soon to Prime Video from Warner Bros. Animation.

Studio Spotlight: Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe showcase their high-profile slate of current and upcoming film and series projects. Learn how these three storied studios aim to be the broadest purveyor of animation in the world, producing content that touches every audience group and every platform. Grab industry insights, exciting news, and exclusive first looks from the always original Cartoon Network Studios, the iconic characters of Warner Bros. Animation, and the whimsical world of Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe.

Adult Animation at Warner Bros. Discovery – Studio Focus

Adult Swim and Warner Bros. Animation spotlight their strategy and efforts in the booming adult animation space. Michael Ouweleen (President, Adult Swim) and Peter Girardi (Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation) preview current and upcoming projects and share their team’s strategies to ensure Warner Bros. Discovery remains the destination for adult animation.