Looney Tunes Shows Get New Streaming Home (And It’s Free)

If you tawt you taw a puddy tat on Tubi, you did, you did! While the original Looney Tunes shorts are no longer available to stream on Max — or any other streaming service — there are still ways to catch Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety Bird, Sylvester, and the rest of the gang online. As of April 1, the FAST (free ad-supported television) streamer Tubi is now airing all five seasons of The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries and both seasons of The Looney Tunes Show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Between both shows, the ad-supported platform is now streaming a total of 104 episodes for free — no subscription required. You can watch The Looney Tunes Show seasons 1-2 and The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries seasons 1-5 via Tubitv.com or the Tubi app.

Sylvester & Tweety, featuring the voice of Joe Alaskey as both Tweety Bird and the long-sufferin’ Sylvester, aired 52 episodes between 1995 and 2002 on Kids’ WB and Cartoon Network. The globe-trotting series tracked the misadventures of Granny (June Foray) and her detective agency — including Sylvester, Tweety, and “putty dog” Hector (Frank Welker) — and featured appearances by the likes of Elmer Fudd, Taz, Marvin the Martian, Foghorn Leghorn, and Pepé Le Pew.

The mystery adventure series sent up everything from John Huston’s The Maltese Falcon (“The Maltese Canary”) and Alfred Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much (“The Cat Who Knew Too Much”) to Rob Reiner’s When Harry Met Sally (“When Harry Met Salieri”) and It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World “(It’s a Plaid, Plaid, Plaid, Plaid World”).

The Looney Tunes Show, starring the Jeff Bergman-voiced Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck as roommates in suburbia, featured recurring characters like their short-tempered neighbor, Yosemite Sam (Maurice LaMarche), nervous stutterer Porky Pig (Bob Bergen), the Bugs-obsessed Lola Bunny (Kristen Wiig), Bugs’ pet “Poochie,” a.k.a. Tasmanian Devil Taz (Jim Cummings), and Pizzarriba restaurateur Speedy Gonzales (Fred Armisen). The series aired 52 episodes over two seasons before being canceled in 2014.

Looney Tunes shows that remain available to stream on Max include two seasons of Baby Looney Tunes (2002), two seasons of New Looney Tunes (2015), six seasons of Looney Tunes Cartoons (2020), and two seasons of Tiny Toons Looniversity (2023). Also switching services is the live-action/animated hybrid Space Jam (1996), which recently left Netflix for a new streaming home as of April 1 (and that’s no April Fool’s joke, folks).

What’s New on Tubi (April 2025)

Series Spotlight

“19-2”

“Girlfriends”

“The Looney Tunes Show”

“The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries”

“The PJs”

Action

“Alex Cross”

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”

“G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra”

“Godzilla Vs. Kong”

“Kill Bill: Volume 1”

“Kill Bill: Volume 2”

“Killing Gunther”

“Max Payne”

“Parker (2013)”

“Robin Hood (2018)”

“Rush Hour”

“Rush Hour 2”

“The Jackal”

“The Punisher (1989)”

“Wrath Of Man”

“xXx”

“XXX: State Of The Union”

Art House

“Cyrano”

“Drive (2011)”

“Monsters And Men”

“Once Upon A Time In America”

“Shirley”

“To Live And Die In L.A.”

Black Cinema

“All About The Benjamins”

“Bustin’ Loose”

“Chocolate City”

“First Sunday”

“Girlfriends”

“How High”

“How High 2”

“Idlewild”

“Little Man”

“Malibu’s Most Wanted”

“Money Talks (1997)”

“New Jack City”

“Ride Along”

“Shaft”

“The Perfect Guy”

“The Porter”

Comedy

“Bill & Ted Face The Music”

“Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey”

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”

“Born In East LA”

“Code Name: The Cleaner”

“Corporate Animals”

“Cry Baby”

“Dog (2022)”

“Fighting With My Family”

“Grown Ups (2010)”

“Grown Ups 2”

“Identity Thief”

“Liar Liar”

“Little Nicky”

“Love, Rosie”

“Me, Myself And Irene”

“Monster-In-Law”

“Paul”

“Sausage Party (2016)”

“Scary Movie”

“Scary Movie 2”

“Scary Movie 3”

“Stuber”

“The Break-Up”

“The Hustle”

“The Interview (2014)”

“The Mask”

“The Naked Gun From The Files Of Police Squad!”

“The People We Hate At The Wedding”

“The Spy Who Dumped Me”

“The Watch (2012)”

“Tropic Thunder”

Documentary

“Justin Bieber’s Believe”

Totally Under Control – 4/21

Drama

“90 Minutes In Heaven”

“Bleed For This – 4/15”

“Casino”

“A Few Good Men”

“Gifted (2017)”

“On A Wing And A Prayer”

“Road To Perdition”

“Scarface (‘83)”

“Straight Outta Compton”- 4/16

“The Guardian”

“The Town”

“Thirteen Lives”

Horror

“Bitch Ass”

“Cloverfield”

“Corporate Animals” – 4/11

“Evil Dead (2013)”

“Gretel & Hansel”

“Hannibal”

“Hereditary” -4/11

“Jeepers Creepers”

“Jeepers Creepers 2”

“Split”

“The People Under The Stairs”

“The Silence Of The Lambs”

“The Thing (‘83)”

“The Thing (‘11)”

Kids & Family

“3 Ninjas”

“DC League Of Super-Pets”

“Flushed Away”

“Gnomeo & Juliet”

“Scooby-Doo! And The Spooky Scarecrow”

“Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals!”

“Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace”

“The Lego Movie”

“The Looney Tunes Show”

“The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries”

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

“Babylon A.D.”

“Cloverfield”

“Constantine”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Edge Of Tomorrow”

“Hellboy (2004)”

“Life (2017)”

“Mystery Men”

“Predestination”

“The Last Witch Hunter”

Thriller

“7500”

“All The Old Knives”

“Dark Web: Cicada 3301”

“Fallen”

“Hangman”

“Hannibal”

“Homefront” – 4/18

“Lakeview Terrace”

“Seven”

“The Negotiator”

“The Professional (1994)”

“The Silence Of The Lambs”

“U.S. Marshals”

Western

“The Homesman”