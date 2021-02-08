Super Bowl 2021: Wayne’s World Returns With Cardi B for Uber Eats Commercial

Wayne’s World has returned. Though Mike Myers and Dana Carvey aren’t returning for a feature-length movie, the duo did return for a “Big Game” commercial honoring the iconic rock fans. In an advertisement that just aired during Super Bowl 55, the two partnered with Cardi B to launch a campaign with Uber Eats that places a focus on eating at independent, locally-owned restaurants. The campaign was first teased during last week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

Slated to air during Super Bowl 55, Myers and Carvey are joined by hip hop artist Cardi B during a one-minute segment on their famed public access show. In addition to the Big Game spot, a substantial campaign on digital media is also expected to follow in the coming days — all encouraging people to eat locally.

“The opportunity to partner with Uber Eats to support local restaurants and make people laugh was a no brainer,” Carvey said in a press release. “Wayne and Garth are the happiest characters we’ve ever played, and it just seemed like the world really needs them right now.”

“Y’all know I love to eat, and right now we have got to be supporting our local restaurants – like The Griddle Cafe in LA. So many spots are struggling right now, and it’s up to us to EAT LOCAL! That’s why I teamed up with Uber Eats and my boys Wayne & Garth to help,” added Cardi B. “Uber Eats is putting $20 million towards helping small businesses across the country, and they’re even offering up free delivery… So it’s time for y’all to support by enjoying some quality eats from your local faves this Super Bowl Sunday. I’ll see you there!”

As seen in the ad — which can be viewed in its entirety above — the campaign is aimed at helping local restaurants still reeling from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the campaign, Uber Eats has pledged $20 million as part of its Eat Local Relief Effort.

Over the next six months, the money will go towards advertising in hopes of convincing people to eat at local-owned restaurants. $4.5 million of the earmarked cash will come in the form of micro-grants to independent restaurants located around the country.

“We’re so excited to partner with Mike Myers and Dana Carney to bring Wayne’s World back to help support local restaurants,” Uber creative director Danielle Hawley said. “We hope that by reuniting local access stars Wayne and Garth, accompanied by none other than Cardi B on the Super Bowl stage, we encourage America to Eat Local.”

This year, the Super Bowl will be streaming free online through CBS. You can watch it here.