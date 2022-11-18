Christina Ricci Praises Netflix's Wednesday TV Series

Director Tim Burton and Netflix have teamed up for a new take on the beloved Addams Family. A new series, titled Wednesday, arrives on Netflix later this month, following Wednesday Addams as she heads to school at Nevermore Academy. Scream's Jenna Ortega is taking over the titular role, which was played by Christina Ricci in the feature films from the 1990s. Even though she's no longer playing the older Addams child, Ricci does have a role in Wednesday, and she's loving what the series is doing.

Ricci recently talked with Entertainment Tonight about her work with Burton on Netflix's Wednesday series. She praised the director and creative team for how well the show portrays the spirit of Wednesday Addams and the rest of the family.

"It's Tim Burton so you can't really go wrong," Ricci said. "Also, the scripts were really wonderful. I love the spirit in which they were making the show. It really does retain a lot of the spirit of Wednesday -- that dignity, that incredibly self-assured young girl who knows who she is and won't change or pander for other people. I think it's really great. Every generation should have their own Wednesday."

Ricci also talked about Ortega, who is playing the role that helped make her a household name. She loves how Ortega plays Wednesday, saying that she's the perfect choice for the character in the modern era.

"She just was Wednesday, you know?" she said of Ortega. "I came on set — she'd been doing the show already for a couple months — and she was Wednesday, and I'm just so impressed with her as a person, as an actress. Really, she's wonderful in the part and she's a perfect Wednesday... She's the perfect Wednesday for this time."

Wednesday arrives on November 23rd, delivering its entire first season at the same time. Tim Burton directs the series and serves as executive producer alongside showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. You can check out the show's official description below.

"The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."