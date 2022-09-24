Wednesday: Netflix's Addams Family Series Premiere Date Revealed in New Clip

Thing gives Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) a "hand" in a clip from Netflix's Wednesday. Kooky and all-together ooky filmmaker Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhands, Sweeney Todd) makes his television directorial debut with the first four of the eight-episode Addams Family series created by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough (Smallville), which sends a teenaged Wednesday to school at Nevermore Academy. Also featuring the rest of the family that really is a screa-um — brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) and parents Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Adams (Luis Guzmán) — all episodes of Wednesday are streaming November 23 on Netflix.

Watch the Wednesday sneak peek revealed as part of Netflix's Tudum fan event.

Name a more dynamic duo than Wednesday Addams and Thing. I'll wait. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/umruHWkHsP — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

"The show Wednesday starts with Wednesday Addams, this socially awkward girl, getting expelled," Ortega says in an inside look at the series premiering this fall. Her charge: attempted murder. (Such a heinous act would look "terrible" on her record, Wednesday deadpans. "Everyone would know I failed to get the job done.")

"She goes to Nevermore, which is a school for all outcasts," Ortega explains. "We kind of follow Wednesday as she navigates her way through this new school, new relationships. But then also, she's dealing with this serious investigation involving serial killers and murders and monsters."

The Stranger Things streamer describes Wednesday as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Ortega (Scream) leads a cast that includes Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Tyler Galpin, Riki Lindhome (Duncanville) as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Christina Ricci (1991's The Addams Family) as Marilyn Thornhill. Also featured are Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday (Dear White People) as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa (Skylines) as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa (The Last Bus) as Eugene Ottinger, and Georgie Farmer (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) as Ajax Petropolus.

All eight episodes of Wednesday are streaming November 23 on Netflix.