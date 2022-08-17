Wednesday Gets Bloody and Brutal in First Trailer for Netflix Addams Family Series

Netflix has released the first official trailer for Wednesday, the Jenna Ortega-starring Addams Family series from the mind of acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton and in it, everyone's favorite spooky and precocious girl gets brutal and downright bloody. In the trailer, which you can check out for yourself below, a teen Wednesday Addams exacts her own form of justice against a group of jocks who have been tormenting her brother — an act that ultimately gets her expelled and sent to Nevermore Academy, the very same school where her parents met at though it certainly seems her time there will be anything but uneventful.

Netflix describes Wednesday as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' (Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. That's where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

In addition to Ortega, Wednesday stars Academy Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta Jones (Chicago) as Morticia Adams and Luis Guzmán (Code Black) as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez (A Wrinkle in Time) as Pugsley, George Burcea (Comrade Detective) as Lurch, and Victor Dorobantu as Thing. The series will also feature Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larisssa Weems, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka, Moosala Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill.

Netflix's Wednesday is set to be a bit different from previous takes on the Addams Family because of how it approaches the character of Wednesday. Ortega previously explained that it's the character's age in the upcoming series that makes things unique and interesting.

"We've never seen her as a teenager girl," Ortega said previously. "You know, it's funny and sweet and almost charming to hear this eight-year-old's obsession with murder and blood and guts. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or [those] biting remarks, it's almost kind of hard not to make it sound like every other teenager girl So, it's like how do we establish this character and give her the same fire without letting her become something that she's not? Also, it's an eight-hour series so, for an emotionless character, there has to be some sort of an emotional arc."

Wednesday is expected to debut on Netflix this fall.