‘Breaking Bad’ Star Makes Surprise Debut on ‘Westworld’

In Westworld‘s return to HBO, the show continues at the mind-bending, neck-breaking pace to keep fans guessing, with the second episode “Reunion” packing in many surprises.

But one of the most shocking moments came with the appearance of an actor, a surprising addition that no one expected to appear on the sci-fi western mashup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Spoilers for Westworld Season 2 below!

The Man in Black (Ed Harris) found a familiar ally in Lawrence (Clifton Collins Jr.) during his quest to find “The Door,” a new game set up by the deceased Robert Ford. THe two decided to pay a visit to a character that Lawrence’s host body used to portray, the dangerous outlaw known as El Lazo.

But it’s who plays El Lazo that’s surprising, as Giancarlo Esposito joins the cast of Westworld for a guest spot.

Ssposito is probably best known for playing the villainous drug kingpin (and proprietor of Los Pollos Hermanos) Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and the spinoff series Better Call Saul. He also provides his voice as the narrator of the Netflix series Dear White People. HBO managed to keep his appearance in Westworld under wraps.

But don’t get your hopes up, because it doesn’t look like Esposito’s stint on the series is very long.

William’s journey brings him into El Lazo’s camp in an attempt to convince him and his forces to join him as he confronts enemy forces. The Man in Black knows he needs reinforcements to survive the journey, and when El Lazo refuses to help, he takes him hostage in an attempt to convince his men to help.

But Ford’s new game overrides the programming of El Lazo’s goons, who hold William at gunpoint. Instead, they turn their guns on themselves and commit suicide right before them. Lazo then gives the Man in Black some creepy advice about having to make the journey alone, then grabs his gun and pulls the trigger on himself.

Now, death is never certain for the hosts of Westworld, but with the chaotic nature of the park, there aren’t Delos techs going out to revive everyone — and those who are affected with Ford’s code are marked to be put down permanently. But given the possibility, we can’t rule out Esposito from returning forever, especially given the time-jumping nature of the series.

We’ll find out as Westworld Season 2 continues Sundays on HBO.

Were you surprised by Esposito’s role on the series? Let us know in the comments!