HBO Renews ‘Westworld’ for Season 3

Not that anyone will be surprised by this news, but HBO has officially ordered a third season of it’s highly-celebrated sci-fi series, Westworld.

The news comes just a couple of days after the premium network aired the second episode of Season 2 on Sunday night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Season 3 has now been confirmed, the “when” still remains a mystery. Due to the long and complicated writing process, creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy wanted to finish all ten scripts from Season 2 before actually going into production. This kept the show on hiatus for about a year and a half between the first two seasons. HBO gave no indication as to whether or not a similar situation would be in store this time around.

With Game of Thrones on the way out next year, Westworld remains one of the frontrunners to become the cornerstone of HBO’s programming for the foreseeable future.

“It’s been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said. “From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us.”

In addition to HBO announcing the renewal with a press release, the official Westworld Twitter account shared a message of its own.

The current season of Westworld debuted to strong numbers last month, with the premiere seeing three million viewers tune in across all platforms. The series premiere back in 2016 managed to grab 3.3 million.

Are you excited to see Westworld get another season? How long do you think the show will last? Let us know by dropping a comment below!

New episodes of Westworld air on Sunday nights at 9pm ET on HBO. This week’s episode is titled “Virtù e Fortuna,” and it’s the third episode of Season 2.