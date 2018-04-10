‘Westworld’ Showrunner Promises to Spoil All of Season 2 on Reddit if One Thing Happens

In a weird turn of events, the creators behind HBO’s Westworld are actively offering their show’s spoilers on a silver platter. That’s right, the showrunners of one of the most theorized programs on TV are going to release an entire season of spoilers onto the web for everyone to enjoy, if that’s what the fans want them to do.

During an AMA, or “Ask Me Anything” on the r/Westworld Reddit page, showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy answered the all kinds of questions from fans of the show. At one point however, the AMA event took a turn, as the couple announced their plan to combat spoilers online.

Rather than keep things a secret, they’ve decided to let it all out, before the new season begins.

“Many thanks for your great questions and thoughts,” Nolan wrote in a response to one fan. “As I’ve said before, I’ve been a member of the Reddit community for years… And I greatly enjoyed watching the friendly folks at this subreddit guess the twists and turns of the season.”

Nolan went on to explain that, while having active fans can be a good thing, it can also lead to things being spoiled. Sometimes these “theories” can be mistaken for spoilers when fans of the show are right. (Think back to all of the “Bernard is actually Arnold” guesses from Season 1.)

So to keep that from happening, Nolan has chosen to let the fans decide if they want the spoilers or not. If they do, he apparently plans to upload an entire video of spoilers from the season, allowing the fans online to protect one another from things they know are going to happen.

Here’s what Nolan wrote:

“We thought about this long and hard, and came to a difficult (and potentially controversial) decision. If you guys agree, we’re going to post a video that lays out the plot (and twists and turns) of season 2. Everything. The whole sordid thing. Up front. That way the members of the community here who want the season spoiled for them can watch ahead, and then protect the rest of the community, and help to distinguish between what’s ‘theory’ and what’s spoiler.

‘It’s a new are, and a new world in terms of the relationship between folks making shows and the community watching them. And trust is a big part of that. We’ve made our cast a part of this decision, and they’re fully supportive. We’re so excited to be in this with you guys together. So if this post reaches 1000 upvotes we’ll deliver the goods.”

Before you ask, yes. This is a real post from the real Jonathan Nolan. If the community decides they want the spoilers, he’s posting them.

This seems kind of crazy, but it also seems a bit like some kind of test. Perhaps Nolan wants the fans to prove to one another that they don’t actually want the spoilers. If people continue to downvote the post, keeping it from reaching 1000, nothing will have to happen.

Either way, whether it’s a test, a challenge, or otherwise, the move by Nolan is certainly unprecedented.

Do you want to see the entire season of Westworld spoiled before it airs? Or would you rather everything be kept under lock and key? Let us know what you think by dropping a comment below!

Westworld Season 2 premiere on April 22 at 9pm ET on HBO.