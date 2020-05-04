Westworld Season 3 Finale Has Fans Freaking Out Over Major Twists and Deaths
At long last, HBO aired the Season Three finale of Westworld and as you might expect, there were plenty of surprises in tow. As the norm with event programming, especially on HBO, there was a fair share of deaths, a handful of surprises, and even more cliffhangers. Full disclosure: there are many spoilers within! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the Westworld Season 3 finale!
By the end of the episode, two major characters — ones that have been in the series since the opening episode — kicked the bucket and another flip-flopped allegiances. Then, with no warning at all, the series took a massive step into the future, which apparently will be where Season 4 will take place when it debuts in a couple of years. Late last month, HBO renewed the hit sci-fi thriller for a fourth outing well in advance of Sunday's finale.
"From the Western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy," HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement announcing the pickup. "We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”
Keep scrolling to see what Westworld fans are saying:
Sobbing
Dolores really sacrificed herself for all of humanity even though it did nothing but torture her her whole life #westworld pic.twitter.com/ykBdE1HaHT— Gina (@teamxgina) May 4, 2020
Philosophy 101
Dolores answers every philosopher’s question. #Westworld pic.twitter.com/RKEzROz3W6— The New Storm (@thenewstorm) May 4, 2020
"Freaking Epic"
The season finale was freaking epic. The plot, the cast, the visual effects, fight scenes, the cinematography, the technology. Everything was freaking perfect and I CAN NOT WAIT FOR SEASON 4 #WESTWORLD pic.twitter.com/Z284Qre1No— dani (@miasthermopolis) May 4, 2020
All Laughs
Me telling myself I knew what was going to happen through the season finale of #WestWorld while watching but truly having no clue - well done me, well done. pic.twitter.com/8MQLB9hDCN— Scott G (@GaughtsThoughts) May 4, 2020
Say What
Us at the end of the episode #Westworld pic.twitter.com/VHRk42W5Pn— Westworld: The Podcast (@WestworldPod) May 4, 2020
So You Have a Lemonade Stand...
Me throughout this ENTIRE season of #Westworld pic.twitter.com/yThZ5v8YKM— Jane Blatz (@Jane_Blatz) May 4, 2020
Uhm What
#WESTWORLD FINALLY KILLING OFF WILLIAM AND USING HIS OWN SHADOW SELF HOST TO DO IT WHILE GETTING PUT DOWN BY TESSA THOMPSON THE WAY I LOVE IT HERE pic.twitter.com/I30ht82dCy— George Bush belongs in jail 💁♀️ (@BrendanRouth) May 4, 2020
That's a Lot of Y's
DOLORES ABERNATHYYYYYYYYYYYY #WestWorld pic.twitter.com/VqlndSe8Ow— evan rachel wood dormindo num rolo de papel toalha (@mizterwives) May 4, 2020
Lit Fam
i’m gonna have to wait two years to know if the real dolores is alive? bye #westworld pic.twitter.com/MKcUmArj7Q— 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙧 \W/ (@dixonsdcvil) May 4, 2020
Pinky Floyd All Day
MAEVE: This is the new world,— thirst (@damnfirth) May 4, 2020
and in this world...
you can be whoever the fuck
you want.
"BRAIN DAMAGE"
BY PINK FLOYD PLAYS #Westworld pic.twitter.com/eZno7Zvxum
