Westworld Season 3 Finale Has Fans Freaking Out Over Major Twists and Deaths

At long last, HBO aired the Season Three finale of Westworld and as you might expect, there were plenty of surprises in tow. As the norm with event programming, especially on HBO, there was a fair share of deaths, a handful of surprises, and even more cliffhangers. Full disclosure: there are many spoilers within! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the Westworld Season 3 finale!

By the end of the episode, two major characters — ones that have been in the series since the opening episode — kicked the bucket and another flip-flopped allegiances. Then, with no warning at all, the series took a massive step into the future, which apparently will be where Season 4 will take place when it debuts in a couple of years. Late last month, HBO renewed the hit sci-fi thriller for a fourth outing well in advance of Sunday's finale.

"From the Western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy," HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement announcing the pickup. "We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

Keep scrolling to see what Westworld fans are saying: