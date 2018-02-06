‘Westworld’ Fan Makes Huge Discovery Hinting at a Viking World

We’ve explore the vast landscape of Westworld, and we know that Delos has some kind of Samurai-inspired park potentially on the way in Season 2. Could HBO‘s hit series also be teasing a Viking-themed park in the future?

On DelosDestinations.com, one of Westworld‘s three viral websites, two images grace the homepage. One is an Asian landscape, hinting at the introduction of Samurai World. The other image is a little more mysterious.

While the sprawling river shot might seem to some like it’s a part of the Western United States, it’s actually a popular location in Norway, Preikestolen.

A clever Redditor by the name of vegardn pointed out the location similarities by posting a couple of different photos, both of which you can see below. On the left, you’ll see the picture that was found on the Westworld website. On the right, a photo of tourists at Preikestolen.

See the similarities?

The inclusion of a Norway landscape isn’t enough to make anyone believe that Delos is planning to unveil a Viking World, but the rest of the website does offer another hint.

On the “Experience” page of the site, there are placeholders for six different Delos parks. The first is Westworld, the second seems to represent Samurai World, and the other four spots are simply locked, offering no details about the parks.

So, with that in mind, there are four unnamed parks that could be potentially introduced in future seasons of the show. Does the inclusion of Norway’s beautiful waters indicate that Vikings are on the way?

Westworld Season 2 is set to premiere on Saturday, April 22 at 9pm ET on HBO.