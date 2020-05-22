What We Do in the Shadows Scores Season 3 Renewal at FX

✖

What We Do in the Shadows is returning for a third outing. FX announced Friday afternoon the critically acclaimed series has been renewed for a third season on the Disney-owned network. The show has averaged 3.2 million viewers per episode in the show's second season, a 25-percent growth over its debut outing on the network. FX original programming chief Nick Grad announced the news in a statement sent to the press.

“We're incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows,” Grad says in the release. “Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

Though an episode count for the third season wasn't available from FX, both of the show's seasons have checked in at ten episodes each. The series has found additional success thanks to being part of the new FX on Hulu block of programming — an initiative to bring more original shows to Hulu.

Based on the mockumentary feature by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the series follows Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they try to embed themselves within daily human life, much to the dismay of their human acquaintance Guillermo (Harvey Guillen).

While the film has become a cult classic in its own right, the series has increasingly been known for its cameos from actors all across the pop culture spectrum. In the first two seasons, cameos have included Nick Kroll, Kristen Schaal, Dave Bautista, Waititi, Jonathan Brugh, Clement, Tilda Swinton, Evan Rachel Wood, Danny Trejo, Paul Reubens, Wesley Snipes, Craig Robinson, Mark Hamill, Haley Joel Osment, and Benedict Wong.

According to Hamill, he chose to cameo in the show because of a family movie night.

"I remember it was Father's Day and I had my three kids over and we were picking a movie to watch. I suggested Life With Father which is old school but I liked it as a kid because I'm from a big family. But all my kids rolled their eyes," Hamill told EW. "They said it's cornball so I asked them what they wanted to watch and my son Nathan suggested What We Do in the Shadows. I had never heard of it but he explained it was a reality show about vampires and I was very intrigued. I was completely unprepared for what I saw, it was so incredibly clever and compelling. It had all the elements of a horror movie and yet, it combined the magnificent with the mundane. Who thinks of things like this? I had to stop it multiple times to really absorb what we had just seen. It's one of my favorite movies ever."

Clement and Waititi executive produce the series with Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

Episodes of What We Do in the Shadows can be seen on Hulu.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.