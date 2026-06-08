What’s Really Happened With The Last of Us Season 3 Filming (No, It’s Not Cancelled)

The Last of Us Season 2 finale left fans on a massive cliffhanger, which not only left a pivotal confrontation (and some potential big deaths) to mystery, but also revealed that the entire format of the show would be changing. Naturally, that’s put a big spotlight on The Last of Us Season 3, and it should surprise no one that production on Season 3 is getting the most scrutiny the show has ever had to endure.

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Fans of The Last of Us were most certainly paying attention when reports started coming out that production on Season 3 had been suspended. With no solid answers, rumor and speculation have run rampant, to the point that many are wondering: has HBO cancelled The Last of Us Season 3?

Is The Last of Us Season 3 Cancelled?

Short answer: No. The Last of Us Season is 100% not cancelled. According to current listings about the production, shooting on The Last of Us Season 3 has been put on “hiatus” for almost the entire month of June (1st – 28th).

Why Is The Last of Us Season 3 on Hiatus?

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Production on The Last of Us Season 3 (listed under the production title of “Calm Current – Season 3”) was taking place in Burnaby, British Columbia, the neighboring city to Vancouver. Vancouver happens to be one of two cities in Canada that are set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup (the other being Toronto). The tournament will last from June 11th to July 19th; however, Vancouver will be hosting seven matches at BC Place Stadium, between the dates of June 13th and July 7th.

The Last of Us Season 3 has suspended production due to all the heightened activity in the region from the FIFA World Cup. It’s easy to presume that HBO and the team behind the show (led by Craig Mazin and game co-creator Neil Druckmann) saw too many potential logistical and/or safety issues when trying to film the show, house and feed the crew, and generally move around the region. They also probably want to ensure there are no extra prying eyes around when trying to film; Exterior shoots always result in photo and video leaks from the set, as both paparazzi and content creators wait in perch to snap long-range shots.

What Is The Last of Us Season 3 About?

This is a developing story…