HBO’s Last of Us TV Composer Seemingly Confirms Season 4 Plans

The Last of Us certainly got people talking throughout season 2, and that continued all the way through its season 2 finale, which left viewers with a host of questions, especially for fans of the video game upon which the series is based. While it seemed unimaginable that the show wouldn’t get a season 3, it was finally confirmed in April, but what if we told you that season 4 was also pretty much a sure thing as well? That’s the impression given by The Last of Us composer Jake Staley in a new interview with The Last of Us Podcast: Savage Starlight, which you can listen to in full right here.

During the final moments of the interview, hosts Talitha and A.Ron express their enthusiasm that they can still talk about The Last of Us and their hopes that the show continues. Staley then eases their fears and says that they have at least two more seasons of the show to look forward to.

Staley said, “There’ll be at least two more seasons, no question. At least, that’s all I’m gonna say.” That’s fantastic news for fans of the show, and while a third season announcement seemed inevitable even before season 2 aired, there were some questions regarding a season 4.

That’s simply due to the game’s story, and the structure of season 2 fed right into the structure seen in the original game. The Last of Us Part 2 switches perspectives and puts players in the role of Abby for a significant part of the game, and as season 2 started to wind down, it seemed all but assured that season 3 would shift in perspective as well, especially after seeing the season 2 finale.

What to Expect from Abby’s Story

From a timeline standpoint, season 3 could probably encompass the rest of the game’s story and the final confrontation if HBO wanted the series to wrap with season 3, and especially if they gave it an extended order of episodes. That doesn’t seem to be the approach, though, and you can see how certain events from Abby’s perspective can be stretched and expanded upon to take up most of season 3 if that’s the approach.

Personally, if we are going to deliver at least four seasons, I’d prefer for us to move through some of Abby’s story a bit quicker in season 3 and get back to the present point in time. That would allow for some additional forward movement in the story before the season ends. That would also avoid potential backlash from season 3 ending in the exact same place as season 2, albeit with more context and some additional characters as part of the mix.

The War Gets Its Due

One element that has been teased but hasn’t been shown yet is the war between the WLF and the Scars, and in a recent interview on The Last of Us Podcast, series creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin confirmed that fans will definitely see that war and gain further insight into who Isaac is pursuing and why. “Now that we’re renewed for season three, we could say, you will definitely get those,” Druckmann said.

“That’s the thing,” Mazin said. “We just didn’t know if we were getting canceled, guys. We will absolutely find out exactly what they’re about, exactly what he wants, which is the most important thing to understand about characters, but there will be some mystery to sit with for a while.”

The war is something that will likely be explored in a much more definitive and expanded way in the show than it was in the games. In the games, you don’t actually participate in the war or directly interact with it in any way, instead hearing about what happened and discovering even more details through character dialogue and collectibles you pick up along the way. This time around, fans will get a front row seat, and this is likely to be a big part of season 3 and perhaps also season 4.

Are you excited for four seasons of The Last of Us, and how would you like to see the storyline from the games handled from this point forward? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things TV and gaming with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!