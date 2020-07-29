Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! to Resume Filming With Sets Earning Social Distancing Upgrades

✖

After a months-long shutdown, a pair of America's most popular game shows will return to the studio in an effort to record new episodes in the coming days. A new report from Deadline suggests both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will be filming new episodes this week and next as Hollywood attempts to readjust itself to a new norm in the era of social distancing.

As such, both productions have made changes to the production sets so as to promote adequate social distancing between both the participants in the game shows and those involved in the production behind the camera. On the Wheel of Fortune side, the crew has adjusted the iconic wheel, allowing for more space between the three contestants at any given time. A similar procedure has taken place on Jeopardy!, staggering out the three contestants so they're further apart than usual.

Crew members on both projects will be provided adequate masks and safety equipment to wear during the production and both studios will be shut down to the general public, meaning the new episodes will be filmed without live studio audiences. The trade reports Jeopardy! aims to film 10 episodes across two days per week beginning this week.

“Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are returning to the studio to tape episodes for the shows’ upcoming seasons," a studio spokesperson tells Deadline. "The productions have protocols in place in accordance with current government guidelines to protect contestants, staff, crew and talent from the spread of COVID-19. While some things may have changed behind the scenes and on the set to keep everyone safe, fans can expect to see the same Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! they have come to love when the season starts."

Both shows are produced by Mike Richards and are contracted through the 2022-2023 television season, giving both shows at least three more years left in their runs.

Netflix currently carries a few episodes of Jeopardy! as a streaming option.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.