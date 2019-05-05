What Times Does Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 Air?

Game of Thrones begins its final descent as the fourth episode of its eighth season airs tonight, leaving just two more episodes on the release schedule. That said, Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 is par for the course with other releases this season, scheduled to hit HBO at 9/8 p.m. Central. For those streaming through a platform such as HBO Go or HBO Now, the episode is typically uploaded right at the top of the hour, if not a minute or two earlier.

That is, of course, if the streaming platforms are working. Record-setting numbers have crashed the service each of the previous three weekends, so it’s reasonable to expect at least some sort of delay at the top of this week’s episode as well.

With the Night King out of the way for good, the attention turns to taking back King’s Landing from Cersei, Euron Greyjoy, and their massive new army on loan with the Golden Company. Game of Thrones led Kit Harington previously revealed he was surprised at the Night King’s abrupt ending at the hand of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

“I was surprised, I thought it was gonna be me!” Harington said. “But I like it. It gives Arya’s training a purpose to have an end goal. It’s much better how she does it the way she does it. I think it will frustrate some in the audience that Jon’s hunting the Night King and you’re expecting this epic fight and it never happens — that’s kind of Thrones. But it’s the right thing for the characters. There’s also something about it not being the person you expect. The young lady sticks it to the man.”

For fans that can’t just can’t wait for a few more hours, various leaks have made their way online including a few pivotal moments from tonight’s episode.

What have you thought about Game of Thrones so far this season? Who do you think will end of sitting on the Iron Throne at the end of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

