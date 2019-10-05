Saturday Night Live: Who Is Hosting and How to Watch

The 45th season of Saturday Night Live continues tonight with the Emmy-winning Phoebe Waller-Bridge hosting in her Saturday Night Live debut. Joining Waller-Bridge is Taylor Swift in her fourth time as a musical guest on the show; Swift also hosted her second time on SNL on November 9, 2009. As with every episode, Saturday Night Live airs on NBC beginning at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central.

If you’re not available to catch the broadcast on TV, NBC also has streaming available through NBC.com/live and NBC.com/apps. Otherwise, you’ll be able to catch the live NBC stream on a whole host of live television streaming platforms such as SlingTV, Hulu Live, and YouTubeTV amongst others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Waller-Bridge is fresh off a standout performance at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. After earning four nominations, the Fleabag writer and star walked away with three awards including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Comedy Series. Her fourth nomination came as a writer on Killing Eve (Outstanding Drama Series).

As for Swift, it’s expected she’ll be playing a few selections from Lover, her latest album released this past August. “You Need To Calm Down” peaked second on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart while Lover debuted atop the Billboard 200; it’s currently sitting at fourth on the chart.

NBC has released a promo video featuring the pair, in which the two joked about Waller-Bridge’s British heritage. That piece came shortly after Saturday Night Live released a longer promo featuring Waller-Bridge and her three new Emmy awards.

Marred by controversy shortly before its premiere last month, the season premiere of Saturday Night Live‘s 45th season featured the lowest ratings of the past five years. In total, the show tracked nearly 30 percent lower in the coveted 18-49 demo from the premiere of Season 44. Surprisingly enough, the premiere was neck and neck with the Season 44 finale in May of this year.

Other upcoming hosts and guests on Saturday Night Live include David Harbour and Camila Cabello (October 12th), Kristen Stewart (November 2nd), and Eddie Murphy (December 21st).

Who are some celebrities you’d love to see hosting Saturday Night Live? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section!