There are two paths and two choices in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, the new six-part animated anthology of shorts streaming October 26th. From Lucasfilm Animation and supervising director Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Tales features parables built around Jedi from the prequel era: Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Count Dooku (Corey Burton). With appearances by characters from George Lucas' Star Wars prequel trilogy — including the Jedi Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), and Master Mace Windu (TC Carson) — witness never-before-told Tales from both sides of the Force.

How to Watch Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi



Tales of the Jedi is streaming exclusively on Disney+. All episodes premiered Wednesday, October 26th.

How Many Episodes of Tales of the Jedi?



There are six episodes of Tales of the Jedi: three devoted to Ahsoka, and three devoted to Dooku. See the episode titles and descriptions below.

1. Life and Death: A child goes through a rite of passage with unexpected results.

2. Justice: Two Jedi are dispatched to resolve a hostage situation on a distant planet.

3. Choices: Jedi Knights investigate the mysterious death of one of their own.

4. The Sith Lord: A Jedi master makes a troubling discovery.

5. Practice Makes Perfect: A Jedi Padawan is given a seemingly impossible exercise.

6. Resolve: A former Jedi is faced with the truth that they cannot be something they are not.

Tales of the Jedi Cast



The Tales of the Jedi cast includes Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Corey Burton as Count Dooku, Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn, Micheal Richardson as younger Qui-Gon Jinn, TC Carson as Mace Windu, Phil Lamarr as Bail Organa, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex, Clancy Brown as the Inquisitor The Sixth Brother, Bryce Dallas Howard as Yaddle, Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ian McDiarmid as Darth Sidious.

Tales of the Jedi Review



Writes Jamie Lovett in a review for ComicBook.com:

All of these references to the philosophical underpinnings of Star Wars and the other animated shows may make it sound like Tales of the Jedi is for fans only and an impenetrable web of cross-references for the uninitiated. That's not the case. Similarly, the small scale of Tales of the Jedi compared to other animated entries in the franchise may put off established fans, but they would also be missing the mark.



The 10-15 minute run times of these six episodes, set at moments away from the grander sweeps of the Star Wars space opera, allow Filoni and his team to employ a more elegant storytelling style, relying more on atmosphere and mood than on action. It puts the group's storytelling artistry on display in a way that even Star Wars novices can appreciate while delivering stories that, for all their subtlety, still cut deep enough to penetrate even a jaded Star Wars veteran's defenses. These six Tales of the Jedi are beautiful, moving, and deceptively layered for their brevity while packing a few surprises and jaw-dropping moments along the way. Lucasfilm Animation managed to squeeze a lot of Star Wars magic into these shorts, and viewers will only be disappointed that there aren't more of them.

Upcoming Star Wars Shows



Tales of the Jedi joins a lineup of Star Wars movies and shows streaming now on Disney+, including the ongoing Andor and all episodes of the live-action series Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, and The Mandalorian. Also available are animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars Visions.

Along with anthology films Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story, the Disney+ library is home to the nine-episode Star Wars Skywalker Saga, spanning Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace to Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Upcoming Star Wars spin-offs include Filoni's live-action Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson as the former Jedi Padawan; Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the new series from Spider-Man director Jon Watts and starring Jude Law; the Dark Side mystery thriller The Acolyte, which will star Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith; and Lando, with Donald Glover expected to reprise his Solo role as a younger Lando Calrissian. Also announced is the animated Young Jedi Adventures series, set within the era of the High Republic.