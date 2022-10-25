Star Wars: Tales of The Jedi Reveals Yaddle Voice Actor

Yaddle has a brand new voice actor ahead of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi on Disney+. Fans will be happy to hear that Bryce Dallas Howard will be voicing the character for these new adventures. The Disney+ show will be taking a look at her tenure before being on the Jedi council. She won't be the only person getting into their backstory on the streaming platform. Jedi favorites like Ahsoka will also be getting some extended time in the sun. Check out what she had to say right here.

She wrote on Twitter, "Meet Yaddle in #TalesOfTheJedi — voiced by me squeal — streaming this Wednesday, October 26 only on @DisneyPlus. Thank you @dave_filoni for making this dream come true #StarWars @TheCloneWars"

Meet Yaddle in #TalesOfTheJedi — voiced by me *squeal* — streaming this Wednesday, October 26 only on @DisneyPlus. Thank you @dave_filoni for making this dream come true 💫 #StarWars @TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/oYERidKuhV — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) October 25, 2022

Here's what Star Wars' own database says about the Jedi Master: "The quiet Yaddle was a member of the same mysterious species as the revered Jedi Master Yoda. Yaddle sat on the Jedi Council with her fellow green-skinned diminutive Force-user. By the time of the Clone Wars, she was no longer on the Council."

What Else Do We Know About Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi?

Star Wars brain trust member Dave Filoni spoke about the upcoming Disney+ series at D23 Expo this year. Yaddle isn't the only returning familiar face in this series. It was a priority for everyone in charge to explore some of the most beloved Jedi in more detail.

"When I fly back and forth working on The Mandalorian, I'd write stories on the plane to pass the time. And I got this story," Dave Filoni told fans during the panel. "I wanted to explore some characters...and base them in ideas I had while making The Clone Wars...that wouldn't be a full show."

Filoni previously hinted that some of these adventures could get quite serious, "Are they fun, happy? I don't know, it gets rough," he said. "Some of these are dark." He pondered, "I'm picturing the other shorts, and if I chose to show a Dooku short today, I don't think we'd be talking about all the cute things in Star Wars. I think we'd be talking about something else. It would be like, 'Oooh, that was rough!'"

