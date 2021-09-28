Will Smith Hosted Welcome to Earth Series Gets First Trailer

Disney+ has released the first trailer for National Geographic’s upcoming original series hosted by Will Smith, Welcome to Earth. The series is set to debut on Disney+ in December. Welcome to Earth will follow Smith on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore Earth’s greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets with Smith taking on some new challenges along the way.



“I’ve got a confession to make,” Smith says in the trailer. “I’ve never climbed a mountain. Never swum in a lake. I was in a cave once. I’m beginning to think I might be missing something. I asked the best modern-day explorers ‘take me to the ends of the Earth’ and they said ‘oh, we can go further than that’. We think we know our planet but there’s still a secret world to be discovered. If you go to the right place, with the right guide, you just might find a portal into it.”

Smith himself shared the trailer on social media on Monday, writing that when National Geographic calls with a crazy idea, you simply say yes.



“When @natgeo calls you with a crazy idea, you JUST SAY YES!!” Smith wrote on Instagram. “Been working on this one for a few years… #WelcomeToEarthSeries hits @disneyplus this December!”



“This was 92 shoots, 34 countries, and it’s all about the hidden worlds that are all around us,” Jane Root, executive producer of Welcome to Earth for Nutopia said during a presentation ad the TCA Summer Press Tour last month. “One of the great things that Will said in the making of this is how his grandmother had told him that the best things in life are on the other side of fear, and that’s exactly what he believes. He talks about how he never climbed a mountain, he’d never been in a cave, never slept in a tent, and he decided to do those things a few years ago.”



The six-part series is executive produced by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root’s Nutopia, and Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios. Leading Smith on his adventures are a number of world-class adventurers, including marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer Diva Amon, polar expeditionist Dwayne Fields, engineer and National Geographic Explorer Albert Lin, National Geographic Photographer Cristina Mittermeier, and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer.



Welcome to Earth was first announced in December 2020 and is the latest project to team Aronofsky with Smith and Nutopia for National Geographic after 2018’s One Strange Rock.



Welcome to Earth premieres this December on Disney+.