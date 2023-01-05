Willow Star Teases Finale: "I'm Waiting on the Edge of My Seat" (Exclusive)

The finale of Willow is coming to Disney+ next week, and there are still many questions that need answers. This week, things took a dark turn for Airk (Dempsey Bryk) who was tricked by Lili (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers) into drinking from the pool in Immemorial City, and it looks like he might now be under the thrall of the Crone. This leaves us wondering what will happen between Airk and Elora (Ellie Bamber). In the first episode of the series, Elora and Airk had a pretty serious romance going and she set off to join the party to rescue him after he was kidnapped. However, she has become quite close with Graydon (Tony Revolori) during the season, and it's clear the prince has feelings for her. During the Willow premiere, ComicBook.com caught up with Bryk and we admitted we were Team Graydon and asked the actor to convince us to switch to Tem Airk.

"Oh God, I totally get it. But I'm so bad at this. I'm in my mind I'm like, 'Graydon's a good guy.' I don't know... Whoever she likes. I really don't ... I don't want to fight. I don't want... there's too much fighting these days." When asked if we should be worried about Airk in the finale, Bryk wasn't giving anything away. "Oh, I don't even know. I never got the script for eight, to be honest. So I'm waiting on the edge of my seat."

Did Dempsey Bryk Do His Own Stunts?

"That was a dream come true," Bryk told ComicBook.com of his sword training. "I mean I've always wanted to do my own stunts ever since I've been... you know... I don't know when Tom Cruise started flying his own airplanes, but I feel like I was quite young. Or you know, Jackie Chan also... Growing up watching Jackie Chan. It was always a dream of mine to do my own stunts and I got on to set here and we had the best stunt team in the world. Neil Chapelhow was... Well C.C. Smith was the head stunt coordinator and then Neil Chapelhow was my stunt double and trainer, and every day I'd go in whenever I had free time, and they would be there just to train me and we would do crazy moves. I can't even... that was something that I would pay for and the fact that I was being paid to do it just felt like I was ripping someone off. I felt like I was doing something illegal."

The first seven episodes of Willow are now streaming on Disney+.