Wizards of Waverly Place Co-Stars Hold Mini-Reunion

Two co-stars of the Disney Channel hit Wizards of Waverly Place have reunited — and they're definitely taking fans on a trip down memory lane. Over the weekend, stars Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone took to TikTok to share a video of them hanging out again, which culminated in them singing the "Hat Song" from the original series. Gomez and Stone previously starred as Alex Russo, a teenage wizard, and Harper Finkle, her human best friend, in the live-action series, which ran on the network from 2007 to 2012.

Since Wizards originally wrapped, Gomez and Stone have both made headlines in their respective careers, with Gomez starring in projects like Spring Breakers and Only Murders in the Building. Stone, meanwhile, has continued to act over the years, while also becoming a registered nurse and joining the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is a double life in a way, because what sane person does these two things that are so encompassing?" Stone said in an interview with Deadline in 2020. "I definitely have people coming out of the woodwork being like, 'Hey, can you feel my leg? I have this weird thing,' or, 'I have a headache. Does that mean I have COVID?' I'm like, 'No, remember it's also allergy season.' At the same time, I always have to give the disclaimer, 'Go see a doctor if you're really concerned about it.' I always have to give that disclaimer because I'm still learning."

"As far as balancing everything, it takes a lot of time management and especially having diabetes, I have to be on top of diet, exercise and sleep," Stone continued. "As long as I'm really organized with my time, I'm able to balance it all. That's key. Otherwise, it's too much if you let everything get haywire but thankfully I've mastered keeping all the plates spinning in the air, so to speak."

And with the ever-growing number of television reboots and revivals, some have wondered if Wizards of Waverly Place could eventually join the list.

"It's not formal but Selena and I sit and we talk about what the reboot would be and we have a whole take. We have a whole thing," co-star David Henrie said in a previous interview. "What made the Russos special is that we were a family. We want to start the show a few years later, start them out divided: Alex is a fashionista off killing it in some other part of the realm, Justin's like the principal who has a family now, Maz has the sub shop but it's run down. Start us all completely discombobulated and then through the course of the series, bring us all together."

