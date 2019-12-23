Wizards of Waverly Place Star Wants Cast to Reunite for Reboot on Disney+

Wizards of Waverly Place star David DeLuise, who played the patriarch of a mostly wizard family in the fan-favorite Disney Channel series, hopes to see the fantasy sitcom rebooted with stars Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, Maria Canals Barrera, Gregg Sulkin and Jennifer Stone. Wizards ran for four seasons and 106 episodes between 2007 and 2012, crossing over with other Disney Channel hit series — The Suite Life on Deck and Hannah Montana — before the release of a spinoff Disney Channel Original Movie, Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, in 2009. The series was later briefly revived for hour-long reunion special The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex in 2013, and DeLuise hopes to conjure up another return to Waverly Place:

“You guys want a #reboot,” DeLuise wrote in a post published to Instagram, tagging the accounts of his co-stars. “Let’s do this!!”

Gomez recently sparked hopes for a revival when answering a fan-submitted question on KISS FM UK, where she said the show’s availability on the Disney+ streaming service has reignited interest in a comeback.

“It’s actually wild because, since Disney+ came out, I have been asked about Wizards more than I did when I was on the show. It makes me very happy,” she said. “It was one of the greatest times in my life. I will never forget it. I still talk to some of the people from the show.”

On a Wizards relaunch, Gomez added she “actually would love to” star. “I don’t know when that will happen or if that will happen but I am 1000% down, so we’ll see.”

In April, Henrie and Canals-Barrera responded to calls for the show to return on Twitter, and Henrie sparked speculation the show could find new life as a Disney+ series when he shared an Instagram story posted from the Disney+ offices with the caption: “Let’s do this.”

Henrie earlier told Entertainment Tonight he and Gomez “sit and talk about” a reboot “all the time.”

“It’s not formal but Selena and I sit and we talk about what the reboot would be and we have a whole take. We have a whole thing,” he said. “What made the Russos special is that we were a family. We want to start the show a few years later, start them out divided: Alex is a fashionista off killing it in some other part of the realm, Justin’s like the principal who has a family now, Maz has the sub shop but it’s run down. Start us all completely discombobulated and then through the course of the series, bring us all together.”

Disney+ revived another Disney Channel franchise, High School Musical, when it premiered High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The streaming service next brings back Lizzie McGuire with star Hilary Duff, who revisits her famed teenager as a 30-year-old working professional living in New York. Also in the works is a revival of the animated The Proud Family, another fan-favorite Disney Channel series.

