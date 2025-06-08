WWE Just Revealed the Women’s Money in the Bank Winner, and it Was the Perfect Choice

Play video

WWE kicked off Money in the Bank with the Women’s Money in the Bank match, and as has been the case with the past few women’s matches at the event, it set a high bar for the rest of the night. Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, and Stephanie Vaquer all battled it out for the chance to take that briefcase, and late in the match, it really looked as if it would be Ripley or Bliss. That was not meant to be, though, as instead Naomi took both of them out and ascended the ladder to become the new Women’s Money in the Bank winner, and it was the perfect choice.

Everyone met in the middle and threw hands, and that left Bliss, Ripley, and Naomi in the ring. Naomi kicked a ladder into Vaquer to knock her down to the floor, but she would get right back into the mix by taking care of Perez. Naomi took control for a minute and knocked Ripley to the floor with a ladder, and then it was Bliss’ turn to take control, hitting a big senton onto Perez and Naomi onto the ladder.

Bliss got taken down for a minute by Giulia, who set up a ladder and managed to avoid it, and Bliss got the bad end of the ladder soon after. Vaquer battled it out with Giulia, and then Ripley was back on her feet, and she slammed Giulia down in the corner.

Perez tried to get a ladder into the ring, but Ripley dragged her and the ladder towards her and slammed her down. Ripley did the same to Naomi, and then she turned her attention back to Perez. Perez then somehow pulled out an amazing counter hurricanrana and sent Ripley onto the ladder hard, clearing the way for Perez to climb the ladder, but Bliss saved the match.

A bit later, Perez and Giulia had Ripley sandwiched between a ladder, and then they buried her under a bunch of ladders on the outside. In the ring, Naomi was climbing up, but Vaquer saved the match, and then four of the superstars were all back on their feet. Vaquer went on a roll and started to climb the ladder, but Giulia dragged her back down. Vaquer then climbed up with Giulia on her back, but Giulia managed to finally bring back down to the mat.

Giulia got hung up on the ladder, and that allowed Bliss to hit a vicious dropkick on Giulia and then climb up the ladder, but Perez caught up to her. Vaquer then set up another ladder and climbed up, followed by Naomi. Bliss powerbombed Vaquer nd then Bliss pushed over the ladders to prevent the win. Perez and Giula then teamed up and slammed Bliss down on a ladder (rather painfully), and then Ripley was finally back up and in the ring and getting payback on Perez and Giulia.

Ripley set up a ladder, but it backfired completely, as Vaquer countered and pulled off a Devil’s Kiss on a ladder, which pulled a huge reaction from the crowd. Everyone battled it out, and Perez and Bliss pulled off twin Code Reds on the ladders, which allowed Giulia to run up to the briefcase. Perez met her up top, and then Bliss and Ripley raced up but were pushed over by Naomi. Naomi was all alone in the ring, and she took advantage, running up the ladder and unhooking the briefcase to become the newest Money in the Bank winner.

A compelling case could be made for all six women in the match to take the briefcase, but Naomi really is the best choice at this moment in time. Naomi is in the midst of a fantastic heel run, and this win and the opportunities it provides should make that run even better and more effective. A heel with the briefcase is always more fun anyway, and Naomi is already adversarial with many of the faces in the division, so this will just be a natural extension of that.

What did you think of Naomi's win at Money in the Bank?