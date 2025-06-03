WWE Superstar Wins Main Roster Raw Debut and Final Spot at Money in the Bank

Play video

Few Superstars have hit the ground running in WWE like Stephanie Vaquer, who quickly became one of the biggest stars in NXT shortly after her debut. That led to Vaquer becoming a double Champion and then reigning as the NXT Women’s Champion, and now she’s made her official move to the main roster as part of Monday Night Raw. Vaquer’s Raw debut also happened to be for the final spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank match, where she would take on Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile, and it didn’t take long to figure out that not only did Raw know exactly who Vaquer was, but that she was unquestionably the crowd favorite. After a thrilling match between the three stars, it was Vaquer walking away with the win, and the Women’s Money in the Bank match is now absolutely stacked.

Vaquer debuted to a big pop from the crowd, and that didn’t exactly delight Morgan. Nile, Morgan, and Vaquer all battled it out, but then Vaquer slammed down Morgan and hit the Devil’s Kiss, and Pat McAfee did his best Booker T impression to coincide. Vaquer then hit the Devils’ Kiss on Nile, but Morgan broke it up with a hard dropkick to the head.

Nile delivered a big kick to Morgan and then a powerful suplex to both Vaquer and Morgan. Back from break, Vaquer was back on her feet and hitting Nile and Morgan in opposite corners, and then Vaquer hit the vicious dragon screw on Nile and went for a cover, but Morgan broke it up. Vaquer and Morgan went one-on-one with strikes and kicks, but Morgan missed and left an opening for Vaquer. That was then taken advantage of by Nile, who hit a huge superplex power bomb on Vaquer and Morgan and almost got the cover.

Vaquer and Nile then almost got pinned by Morgan after a double codebreaker from the top rope, but they managed to kick out in time. Then Morgan almost got Vaquer with a codebreaker, but that got broken up by Nile. Morgan was driven into the steel steps on the outside, and that set up Vaquer for an SVB on Nile. That was it too, as Vaquer won the match and qualified for Money in the Bank.

Vaquer now takes the final spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank match, and will battle it out with Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Giula, Roxanne Perez, and Naomi. The sheer talent involved in the match should make it one of the best matches of the night, and there’s a legitimate case to make for each and every superstar walking away with the victory. Like Vaquer, Giulia is already making waves on the main roster as well over on SmackDown, and Roxanne Perez has also been a fixture on Raw as part of the Judgement Day implosion storyline. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley are the other two huge babyface crowd favorites, and there’s also one of the best heels in WWE at the moment in Naomi, who honestly could end up walking away with the briefcase once everything is all said and done.

As for Vaquer, it was clear from the crowd reaction that she is already well-positioned to be a huge star on the main roster, and a spotlight at one of WWE’s biggest premium live events should only raise her stock that much more.

What did you think of Vaquer’s first win as a member of the Raw roster, and will she win Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!