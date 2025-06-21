WWE’s John Cena Mocks CM Punk and Shouts Out AEW and TNA Stars in Censored Pipe Bomb

WWE SmackDown’s main event was scheduled to be John Cena defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Ron Killings, and while that did happen, it was cut short thanks to Cena’s scheming ways. The show wasn’t over though, and after a collision with CM Punk, Cena mocked the Best in the World with a vicious pipe bomb of his own, and there was a lot to process. Not only did Cena call out stars from other companies who had all been with WWE previously, but he broke the fourth wall, cursed multiple times, and then proceeded to deliver a final statement that ended up getting censored by USA Network. You can watch the full promo below.

A Very Different Rematch

Cena looked pretty smug at the start of the match, and Killings looked locked in, which led to Killings charging right at Cena and knocking him to the mat before striking him several more times. Killings kept up the attack by slamming Cena into the announce table and almost hurting his hand after a punch, and Killings then threw Cena so hard into the corner that he fell to the mat, making it evident that this wasn’t the same Ron Killings we saw at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Play video

Cena was rocked and had yet to get in any offense. He finally connected with some strikes but got hit with his own moves after Killings delivered some shoulder tackles and a big slam, and he followed up with the Five Knuckle Shuffle, but Cena bolted before he could hit it. Cena finally got going with a few well-placed strikes that halted Killings’ momentum, and Cena continued his attack back in the ring, stomping on the challenger before delivering a vicious kick to Killings’ back. Cena then went to hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle and he connected, though he couldn’t make the Attitude Adjustment happen.

Killings pounced and knocked Cena down and ran him out of the ring, where Cena grabbed his Championship and started to walk away. Killings chased him and connected with a few shots, but then Cena hit Killings with the Title. That’s when CM Punk’s music hit, and Punk ran out to attack Cena.

The Cena Pipe Bomb

Unfortunately, Cena cut him off at the pass and delivered some stomps to Punk, but Punk was back on his feet and holding the Title up right after. Cena cut that celebration off when he delivered a low blow to Punk, and that’s when he slammed the Title right onto Punk’s head like he’s now done so many times before. Cena went for a table and set it up in the ring, and while Punk got on his feet, Cena hit him with the Title again before slamming Punk through the table with an Attitude Adjustment.

Cena got on the microphone and laughed before saying, “Punk, as you lay there in your most uncomfortable,” but then he started tapping the microphone after it seemed to get lower. Cena said, “Somebody’s afraid of what I’m going to say. As you lay there in your most uncomfortable, I hope you can listen. I hope you can digest, because before I leave here in six months with that Championship, I gotta get a whole lot of stuff off my chest.”

Play video

“First things first, I don’t hate you. I don’t even dislike you. I like you. I like you more than anyone you’ve ever shared a locker room with, that’s for sure. I hate this idea of you, this idea that you’re the best in the world, you’re not,” Cena said. “I’m the greatest of all time. You’re better than me at one thing. You’re the best bullshitter in the world. Oh no kiddos, John Cena just dropped a curse word, that means the show is completely off the rails. Hey, I’m breaking the fourth wall, haha!”

“The truth is Punk, I’m jealous of you. I am jealous that you have conned these people into believing the myth that you are the best in the world. They chant for you. Hell when you come out they sing to you. But they don’t believe a damn word you say, because you change your values as much as I change my t-shirts. You’re just a loudmouth opportunist who will step on the necks of people who work hard if it gets you ahead,” Cena said.

– Recreated the PIPEBOMB.

– Mentioned Claudio Castagnoli, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona.

– Brought up Punk's old tweets.

– Referenced the TKO drama.



Wow… just wow.



John Cena really dropped one of the GREATEST promos of all time 🔥#SmackDown



That’s when Cena looked into the camera and started waving, saying, “Hey Claudio Castagnoli, hey Nic Nemeth, hey Matt Cardona, how you doing! We’re still on baby. He’s heating up. He’s on fire. And there’s nobody back there to cut my mic to save your ass, because I’m your only friend. Remember who gave you the stage for your pipe bomb pal, and what have you done with it since? You’ve just regurgitated the same five microphones of doom. You’re microphone potato salad pal. You’re no longer the voice of the voiceless, you’re a freaking millionaire, despite yourself. You’re a capitalist. You’re not against TKO dude, you are Mr. TKO, because they knocked your balls technically off your body. Your tweets are strong. Your actions are weak, and in Saudi Arabia, you’re going to face some loud music when I finally prove to the world that each and every day, day in and day out, no days off for 25 years, I have been the greatest of all time.”

The chants at this point seemed to be heavily favoring Cena, and he noticed. “See, they know. And they know that you were the best in the world, for seven minutes, fourteen years ago, and if after Night of Champions you’re still delusional enough to believe that you’re the best in the world, well, I guess it’s a small world after all. You’re welcome Grand Rapids,” Cena said.

Then Cena went for it, saying he didn’t need a pipe bomb, but his words after that were completely censored, and then he threw the microphone down. Cena then came back in and said, “Thanks for letting me rip off your own promo to make you look even more foolish.”

