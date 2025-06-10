R-Truth Addresses WWE Return with Drastic Change

Play video

The WWE Universe lost their collective minds when R-Truth took out John Cena at Money in the Bank, and the reaction from the crowd in the arena was insane as well. It was part of a rollercoaster week, as the past weekend, R-Truth announced that he had been released by WWE, and the outcry from his co-workers and the fans was swift and loud. Now, R-Truth is back in WWE, and tonight he addresses his release, his return, and what’s changed, and that included a drastic statement when he cut off his braids and told everyone to put some respect on his name (with some specific barbs thrown at John Cena). You can watch the full segment in the video above.

R-Truth jumped on the announce table and addressed the crowd, which gave him a warm reception. First, he wanted to tell the fans just how much their support meant to him and that it mattered more than anything.

“Don’t let nobody tell you that you don’t matter. Don’t let nobody tell you your voice don’t matter. They heard. They listened, they felt, and they understood. I am back because of ya’ll! Ya’ll brought R-Truth back. We won. Ya’ll got R-Truth. R-Truth is back for all of you, every last one of you. R-Truth is back, I’m back for me too,” R-Truth said.

“You see, not only did you bring Truth back, you got me. Now, we all love R-Truth. I love R-Truth, too, but R-Truth can be too funny all the time. R-Truth can be too nice, and he’s too forgiving. Not me! I wish you would,” R-Truth said. “I feel different. I feel alive, and for any of you who think that I’m some sideshow act. You think I’m a gimmick!”

That’s when he pulled a pair of scissors out of his pocket, and then he surprised everyone by cutting off all of his trademark braids right in front of them. After they all were cut, R-Truth picked them up and said, “R-Truth, the truth has set me free. I am Ron Killings! I am the Truth. The whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Now put some respect on my name!”

There were some that thought maybe the whole thing was a work, but R-Truth put those theories to rest during a reply on X. Killings wrote, “🙌🏾🔥💪🏾🙏🏾 No🧢 #WeWantTruth was seen, heard, felt and understood… Believe me when I say this, I Love EVERYONE of yall to death🥲 We made history together”.

What did you think of R-Truth’s return, and what do you want to see next? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!