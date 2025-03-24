WWE’s John Cena Out to “Ruin Wrestling” and Erase Ric Flair

Today’s WWE Raw featured John Cena making his second appearance on WWE TV after his now infamous actions at Elimination Chamber, and if you thought he was done eviscerating the WWE Universe for the past 25 years, you were quite wrong. In fact, Cena went a step further, not only chastising the fans for their reaction to his WWE Spinner Championship but also telling them he was out to ruin wrestling, as well as make them forget about Ric Flair and his 17 Championships. You can watch the full video below.

Cena talked about the young fan he pointed out during his last time on TV, criticizing WWE and the fans for sharing it over and over again. Cena said, “His poor pathetic face was everywhere. WWE posted it! And you loved it.”

Cena then went back in time a bit to point out the moment that the WWE crowd revealed too much, and it was in April of 2005. “It was a day that I gave you the WWE Spinner Championship, and just like right now you ate me alive. All the negative comments about the spinner belt, and you told me how stupid I was because I changed your Championship into a toy, and the Championship is not a toy,” Cena said. “Listen closely because that was the biggest mistake you ever made.”

That’s when Cena said they revealed their real thoughts and hopes about wrestling in that moment, and he was going to use that against them. Cena said, “Now that I know that, I am going to ruin wrestling. I am going to ruin wrestling for every fan, for every wrestler, for everyone.”

“At WrestleMania, I make history by winning a 17th Championship, and I finally force you to forget the name of the fun machine jet flying woooo Ric Flair. You will forever say the name John Cena, and even worse, I’m going to win that Championship, the center of every Superstar in this entire business and every fan in this building,” Cena said. “I will win it and retire with it. I am taking it home with me, and leaving all of you to create a brand new toy belt, because the real one comes home with me. I will be the last real Champion in WWE.”

“Revenge is best served cold, and I pay you back by ripping your heart out and forcing you to watch as I walk away with your memories, your dreams, and there’s nothing you can do to stop me,” Cena said. That’s when he was confronted by Cody Rhodes, who called him out on getting ahead of himself, as he needed to take the Title from him first. Then Rhodes told Cena he wasn’t leaving here or WrestleMania with the Championship, and the only thing he’d do is leave empty-handed.

What did you think of Cena’s threats and his plan to ruin wrestling? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!