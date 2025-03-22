Jade Cargill Just Suffered Her First WWE Loss, so What’s Next?

Play video

Jade Cargill has been a powerhouse since she arrived in WWE last year, and has gone on to become a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. Her latest Title run ended abruptly after she was brutally attacked, and we now know that was thanks to Naomi. Since Cargill’s return, she has gotten some measure of payback, but on today’s SmackDown, Naomi cost Cargill in a major way, resulting in Cargill getting pinned for the first time since joining WWE.

While Cargill knows it was Naomi and not Liv Morgan who attacked her, but Cargill and Morgan still have some issues to work out, which resulted in a match during today’s SmackDown in Bologna, Italy. Cargill and Morgan had a thrilling match, and Cargill was able to avoid Raquel Rodriguez costing him the match, but it turns out that Raquel wasn’t who she needed to be worried about.

Naomi made her way to ringside as Cargill was setting up Morgan for Jaded, and that caused Cargill to halt the move and throw Morgan to the mat as she made her way to confront Naomi. Naomi would drop down to the floor though, leaving Morgan an opening that she capitalized on.

NAOMI JUST COST JADE CARGILL AND LIV MORGAN WINS.



Morgan raced in and went to hit Oblivion, but Cargill was able to overpower her and slam Morgan down on her knee. That looked to be it for Morgan, but Rodriguez would try and buy her some time by getting in the referee’s face. Meanwhile, Cargill went after Naomi and grabbed her hair, pulling her up to the ring, and that would be her undoing.

When Cargill pulled Naomi up, Naomi would reveal that she had Morgan’s Championship in her other hand, and Naomi would clock Cargill with the Championship as the referee was still distracted by Rodriguez.

Cargill was knocked loopy by the attack and fell to the mat, and it couldn’t have happened at a worse time, as Morgan was back on her feet. Morgan ran in and went for Oblivion again, and this time she connected, knocking Cargill out and getting the pin and the win.

Naomi couldn’t have been happier about the loss for Jade, and this will only worsen the already bad blood between the two. Naomi is thriving in her heel era so far, and she even revealed new gear during today’s show. On the other hand, Cargill just experienced her first solo loss in WWE, and is still on the outs with Bianca Belair, so things are looking less than grand.

Speaking of Bianca, she is the biggest question mark regarding all this. Belair is friends with both Jade and Naomi, but while she has turned away from Naomi since her betrayal, she hasn’t reunited with Jade, and the only interactions they’ve had since Jade’s return have been rather tense. Will Belair side with either one in this feud or is there one more piece to the puzzle that has yet to be revealed? Hopefully, we find out either way soon.

What did you think of Naomi’s latest move, and where should Jade go from here? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!