‘Wynonna Earp’ Renewed For Season 4

Earpers, rejoice! Wynonna Earp will be back for a fourth season.

The fan-favorite Syfy series – which aired its season three premiere on Friday – has officially been renewed for a fourth installment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The announcement came during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, something that has become a bit of a tradition for the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wynonna Earp follows a titular young woman of the same name (played by Melanie Scrofano), who is the great-granddaughter of gunslinger Wyatt Earp. As the first born, Wynonna is cursed with hunting the demons and other supernatural creatures that emerge in her small town, before they escape and bring wrath upon the world.

In addition to Scrofano, the cast of Wynonna Earp includes Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Shamier Anderson, Varun Saranga, and Chantel Riley.

In Season 3, Wynonna and her posse have been tasked with hunting down more monsters, as they attempt to take down the demon that cursed the Earp family to begin with.

“SYFY encouraged us to lean into the comic book origins of the show, so we felt really free to take on more fantastical comic book elements and superhero elements,” showrunner Emily Andras told ComicBook.com of season 2. “I just know, having been pregnant, that the fact that Wynonna was pregnant and fighting demons and kicking butt — and that was both Wynonna and Melanie — really does speak to someone who was a superhero to me. I feel like the kind of fortitude and mental strength it takes to take that on when you’re pregnant is extraordinary. I meant it almost more in a grounded way — any woman who’s doing that is truly a superhero.”

The series’ fandom is one of the most active on social media, arranging fan conventions around the show and raising money for LGBT charities. At the end of last year, “#WayHaught” — the pairing of Waverly Earp and Officer Nicole Haught — was one of Tumblr’s top ships of the year.

You can see the official season three synopsis for Wynonna Earp below.

“Based on the IDW Publishing comic book created by Beau Smith, Wynonna Earp follows the life of famous lawman Wyatt Earp’s demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), who inherited Wyatt’s mythic abilities and his famous gun in order to put an end to the Earp curse once and for all.

In Season 3, reckless and reluctant warrior hero Wynonna and her team of outmatched outsiders return to face monsters, revenants and their biggest fears as they fight to take down the demon who cursed the Earp family before he destroys the Ghost River Triangle – and the world.”

Are you excited to see Wynonna Earp return for a fourth season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Wynonna Earp airs Fridays at 9/8c on SYFY.