X-Files Reboot Star Reveals Why Hulu Hasn’t Yet Greenlit a Full Season of the Sci-Fi Series

With successes like Creed, Black Panther, and Sinners under his belt, Ryan Coogler has certainly left his mark on the big screen. He’s now looking to make a similar impact in the TV realm, spearheading a reboot of popular sci-fi series The X-Files. Featuring a talented ensemble cast headlined by Danielle Deadwyler and Hamish Patel, this new version of The X-Files has the potential to be just as special as its genre-defining predecessor, but there’s still plenty of work to be done. For starters, Hulu has yet to give the reboot a full series order, and now Patel has explained why that is.

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Speaking with Virgin Radio UK, Patel shed light on Hulu’s thought process regarding the X-Files reboot. “Fingers crossed it will go on the right journey … I think it’s just not wanting … to rush it, especially when it’s a property like The X-Files that is so precious to people,” he said. “[It would be great if the reboot ran for many years] if you’ve got the story to tell.”

Hulu’s Approach for The X-Files Makes Sense

Image Courtesy of Fox

Hulu’s handling of The X-Files seems atypical in the streaming era, where full seasons of new shows are ordered from the jump, but the approach Patel is describing makes a lot of sense. Being patient, Hulu is moving forward with just a pilot for the time being and then will go from there. This allows the creative team and studio executives to focus all of their attention on that one episode to ensure it’s as strong as it can be and make the best first impression. If there are any issues that pop up during development, tweaking things on a single pilot is not as detrimental as making changes to a full season of TV (see: the sweeping changes made to Daredevil: Born Again Season 1). And with streamers looking for ways to keep production budgets under control, shooting just one episode is preferable to making 8-10 at once.

Patel is right in saying The X-Files is something that’s “so precious to people.” The original series ran for 11 seasons, spawned two feature films, and received a plethora of accolades from awards bodies like the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the SAG Awards. It’s been a pop culture touchstone for decades, boasting a passionate fan base that continued to grow as the show went on. It would be a shame if the reboot did not live up to those high standards, especially considering the names attached on both sides of the camera. In particular, Coogler has a ton of industry clout following his Oscar win for Sinners, so expectations for anything he’s involved with are through the roof.

The safe money would be on The X-Files eventually getting a full series green light. Over the course of his career, Coogler has demonstrated a knack for finding engaging ways to tackle projects in well-worn genres. He breathed new life into the Rocky franchise with Creed (which brought a fresh perspective to sports dramas), helmed one of Marvel’s best films in Black Panther (the first superhero movie nominated for Best Picture), and blended horror and music to create one of the biggest crowd-pleasing films of last year (Sinners, which was a frontrunner for Best Picture). With that track record in mind, Coogler likely has some compelling ideas for the new X-Files, ensuring that the reboot will be much more than a retread.

It’ll be interesting to see how people respond to the pilot. Reactions will likely go a long way in determining whether or not the full series is ordered. If the pilot earns widespread critical acclaim, then it’s all but a guarantee there will be more X-Files. But even if the consensus is a little more mixed, that wouldn’t be a death blow. As alluded to earlier, the advantage of filming just the pilot now is the ability to learn from that experience and incorporate feedback when putting together subsequent episodes. If an entire season delivered mixed results, then things would get messy. But Coogler and Co. should have an opportunity to smooth over any rough edges and find the best voice for the X-Files reboot.

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