X-Men ‘97 Just Revealed Wolverine’s Most Controversial Redesign for Season 2 – Watch the New Trailer

A role call trailer just hit online for X-Men ’97 Season 2, with a look at all the characters appearing in the new season, including a controversial Wolverine redesign. This includes all the main X-Men, including Professor X, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Storm, Wolverine, Nightcrawler, Forge, Bishop, Morph, Rogue, and Jubilee. Also showing up in the trailer are Sunspot, Archangel, Psylocke, Cable, Siryn, Strong Guy, Havok, Multiple Man, Wolfsbane, Emma Frost, Polaris, and Magneto. It then ends with a look at the Big Bad of Season 2, Apocalypse, before revealing it hits Disney+ on July 1st. However, there was one clip that raised some big questions.

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When showing Wolverine in his reveal, the X-Men ’97 trailer revealed it was the Feral Wolverine design, one of the most controversial in Marvel Comics.

“Whatever forces await, we shall face them together.”



Meet the mutants of Marvel Animation’s #XMen97 Season 2, streaming July 1 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/5Oo0tCfMjf — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 13, 2026

Wolverine Will Go Feral in X-Men ’97 Season 2

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The first season of X-Men ’97 ended with the X-Men scattered across different timelines, all dealing with various threats as the “Age of Apocalypse” looms over them. As the trailer showed, Wolverine has adopted the brutal, animalistic look of his Feral state. In Marvel Comics, Wolverine took on this role after Magneto ripped the Adamantium off his skeleton, weakening his healing factor. When Genesis tried to help fix this, it backfired, devolved Wolverine physically, and sent him into an uncontrolled rage. The intense pain and trauma caused Logan to go Feral, which sent him into hiding and made him more deadly than ever. It also gave him a look that not all fans latched onto.

In the second season of the series, the X-Men will fight to find their way back home, while at the same time, new villains arrive, and mutant intolerance is also on the rise in the 1990s. As the final trailer shows, Magneto is a hero now, working with the X-Men and even having a small speech in the trailer about working together with Professor X and his mutant team. However, this will have to result in a huge storyline twist because Magneto and his own faction, which included Rogue, planned to kill all the Prime Sentinels (which were human-Sentinel hybrids), and the X-Men wanted to stop this. Magneto ripped out Wolverine’s Adamantium in a similar manner as he did in the comics.

The trailer also shows Wolverine’s bone claws, which are an extension of the Feral Wolverine look. There is good news, though. The shots from the trailer actually look really good, and Feral Wolverine looks miles better than he did in the comics when he turned into this form. This could also set up the moment from the comics where Apocalypse offers to return the Adamantium if Wolverine becomes his Horseman of Death. Apocalypse could also bring Gambit back as a Horseman, although he was also Death in the comics, so this would likely have to change for one of them. The story seems headed in that familiar direction. X-Men ’97 premieres on Disney+ on July 1st with a nine-episode second season.

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