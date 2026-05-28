Every New & Returning X-Men Character in the X-Men ’97 Season 2 Trailer

X-Men ’97 is back for Season 2, in a time travel epic featuring an expanding cast of mutant heroes. The X-Men ’97 Season 1 finale scattered Marvel’s heroes across the timeline, from the past to the future. Now, the first Season 2 trailer confirms we’re finally entering the Age of Apocalypse, one of the biggest X-Men stories ever written.

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X-Men ’97 Season 2 clearly features an expanded cast of characters, although it’s unclear whether some of the versions are actually glimpsed from across the timeline. There are even a couple of non-mutants, plus a nod to the MCU’s main Multiverse Saga in a version of Kang the Conqueror. Here are all x new and returning Marvel characters in the trailer.

32. Rogue

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It’s hardly a surprise to see Rogue take center-stage in the new trailer. A key member of the original X-Men cast, Rogue found herself torn between Gambit and Magneto back in Season 1. It all ended in tragedy when Gambit died defeating a monstrous Sentinel on the mutant nation of Genosha, and Rogue’s grief is the emotional heart of this trailer.

31. Nightcrawler

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In the comics, the teleporting mutant named Nightcrawler was a member of the X-Men’s “Second Genesis” team. In the animated timeline, Nightcrawler is a Genosha survivor who officially joined the X-Men. He’s still a man of faith, as he reminds viewers in the trailer.

30. Beast

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A key member of the original X-Men, the super-scientist (and sometimes post) Beast is the heart of the team. It’s no surprise to see Hank McCoy return, but it will be exciting to see whether he remains in the traditional form. X-Men ’97 Season 2 is exploring eras where the Beast mutated even further, after all.

29. Bishop

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The time traveling mutant Bishop clearly plays a crucial role in X-Men ’97 Season 2. His familiarity with time travel seems to mean he’ll be the one working to get the X-Men back to the ’90s, apparently with Forge’s help (he knows Forge as “the Maker” in his own future timeline). The trailer also alludes to an Apocalypse-centered story called “The Twelve,” where Bishop was a vital pawn in Apocalypse’s game.

28. Magneto

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Magneto had a fascinating arc in X-Men ’97 Season 1, which set up a potential redemption plot then turned him into an antagonist again after Genosha’s fall. Given Season 2 is riffing on “Age of Apocalypse,” which dealt with a version of Magneto who literally founded the X-Men, he’ll likely be a more straightforward ally here.

27. Jubilee

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The audience surrogate in the original animated series, Jubilee has become a force to be reckoned with in X-Men ’97 Season 2. She’s clearly dealing with a lot of grief, mourning as the losses mount, but is destined to be reunited with the rest of the X-Men.

26. Gambit

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The Season 2 trailer only shows Gambit in flashbacks, which makes sense given the Ragin’ Cajun died in battle with the Sentinels. That said, many viewers are assuming he’ll return; in the comics, Gambit was once transformed into a Horseman of Apocalypse called Death, and the first season seemed to be setting that up.

25. Boom-Boom

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It’s easy to miss, but Rogue’s flashbacks appear to show her at a concert with Tabitha Smith, aka Boom-Boom. A member of the New Mutants and X-Force in the comics, Boom-Boom is known for her attitude and love of explosives.

24. Wolverine

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An X-Men TV show wouldn’t be complete without Wolverine, although the Season 2 trailer may well be showing glimpses of the Canucklehead from across his own personal timeline. We already know this season 2 will deal with the repercussions from his fateful battle with Magneto, where Wolverine’s adamantium was torn out of him, and this will lead to a feral mutation.

23. Professor X

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The X-Men’s founder, Charles Xavier was another guaranteed Season 2 return. It remains to be seen exactly where (or when) the powerful psychic will find himself, but the world surely needs Professor X back in his own time.

22. Rama-Tut

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Some of the X-Men are stranded in ancient Egypt, when Apocalypse was young. We catch a glimpse of Pharaoh Rama-Tut, actually a time traveler and incarnation of Kang the Conqueror – originally the main villain of the Multiverse Saga. We’re clearly exploring the Rise of Apocalypse miniseries.

21. Apocalypse

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The ancient mutant Apocalypse is X-Men ’97 Season 2’s main villain. One of the X-Men’s most dangerous enemies, he’s dedicated to the concept of “survival of the fittest.” This season appears to be riffing on several major Apocalypse stories: the epic “Age of Apocalypse,” an underwhelming arc called “The Twelve,” the Rise of Apocalypse miniseries, and The Adventures of Cyclops and Phoenix (in which Cyclops and Jean Grey visited a dystopian future where Apocalypse ruled).

20. Cyclops

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The X-Men’s greatest leader, Cyclops has been cast into the distant future. This has given him an unexpected opportunity: after Season 1, he’s now been sent into the same future where he will get to raise his son, Nathan. We also see other glimpses of Cyclops, possibly from across the timeline.

19. Jean Grey

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The X-Men’s own Omega-level mutant telepath, Jean Grey is with Cyclops in Apocalypse’s dystopian future. As with Scott Summers, there are hints we’ll be seeing other versions of Jean from across the timeline – including one from the Morrison era, where she projects her telekinetic field in claws to refract Cyclops’ optic blasts. She’s never getting over the claims she secretly loves Wolverine, is she?

18. Nathan Summers / Cable

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The X-Men ’97 Season 2 trailer gives us glimpses of Nathan Summers from throughout his life. That makes sense; the time traveling mutant will dedicate himself to the war against Apocalypse, so Cable is likely to be vital to the overarching story.

17. Polaris

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The metal-manipulating Polaris is a vital member of the Season 2 cast. The animated series introduced her as an old X-Men member (and former flame of Iceman), revealing she’s now part of a team called X-Factor. With X-Factor returning in style, expect big things from Polaris.

16. Iceman

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A member of the original X-Men, Iceman can be seen in the photos Polaris is looking at in the X-Men ’97 Season 2 trailer. Bobby Drake appeared in the classic episode “Cold Comfort,” but it’s unknown whether he’ll appear or only be referenced in this season.

15. Storm

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One of the X-Men’s “Second Genesis” team in the comics, Ororo Monroe was always a major player in the original animated series. X-Men ’97 Season 1 showed just how powerful the Omega level mutant really is, and Season 2 looks set to continue developing her.

14. Archangel

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The winged mutant Archangel appears briefly in the X-Men ’97 trailer, but will probably have a major role. The trailer doubles down on a subtle retcon from the original series, that Warren Worthington was part of the original X-Men in this timeline; he ultimately wound up in Apocalypse’s hands, where he was subjected to genetic experiments and given metal wings.

13. Morph

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Created for the animated series, Morph is a powerful shapeshifter. He’s back with the X-Men, clearly allying with Wolverine on some key missions, and even taking on the form of Deadpool. We’ll have to wait and see whether the real Deadpool turns up.

12. Sunspot

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Introduced in X-Men ’97 Season 1, Sunspot became a major love interest for Jubilee. It looks as though their romance will continue in the post-X-Men era, with Sunspot even graduating into what appears to be the final team line-up.

11. Forge

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One of Marvel’s greatest geniuses, Forge has an intuitive ability to create any advanced technology he puts his mind to. In Bishop’s time, he’s responsible for creating time travel technology. He may be the only one who can get the X-Men back to the ’90s.

10. Colossus

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Another “Second Genesis” member of the X-Men in the comics, Colossus transforms himself into organic steel. He appeared quite a few times in X-Men: The Animated Series, and is confirmed to play a major role in X-Men ’97 Season 2. The trailer shows him grieving, likely mourning the death of his sister, Illyana.

9. Exodus

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Hailing from the Crusades, Exodus is one of Apocalypse’s most powerful creations – although he became far more loyal to Magneto. In the comics, Exodus has literally packed enough power to take on teams of X-Men and Avengers single-handedly. The X-Men ’97 version looks to be a lot less powerful, given he’s dueling Nightcrawler.

8. Danger

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The trailer also shows a single shot of Danger, an artificial intelligence enslaved by Professor X to become the X-Men’s Danger Room. Danger rebelled against its creator, attempting to kill the X-Men, but ultimately became an ally. It remains to be seen how X-Men ’97 will use the character, but the inclusion of an AI seems timely.

7. Magik

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Colossus’ little sister is seen in the X-Men ’97 trailer, at the center of a memorial for the fallen. In the comics, Illyana Rasputin died of the Legacy Virus, but was ultimately resurrected. That particular story is quite a complex one, so it remains to be seen whether the animated series will simplify Illyana Rasputin’s story.

6. Marrow

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Capable of growing bone protrusions, Marrow was a member of the Morlocks who became a dangerous extremist before eventually joining the X-Men. Her face can also be seen in the portraits honoring the fallen.

5. Psylocke

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The telepath Psylocke will be a thrilling addition to X-Men ’97‘s cast. We don’t yet know which version of Psylocke will be used, because the comic book version has been both British and Japanese (inhabiting the same body, because comics).

4. White Queen

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The White Queen of the Hellfire Club, Emma Frost is a powerful telepath who was traditionally an enemy of the X-Men (and played that role in the original animated series, especially in its recreation of the “Dark Phoenix Saga”). She appears in the trailer, but we don’t know whether it will be as an enemy or an ally; in the comics, Emma has become one of the most celebrated X-Men of all. Her presence may bode ill for Cyclops and Jean’s relationship, given Scott had a psychic affair with her in the comics.

3. Quentin Quire

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Sometimes known as “Kid Omega,” Quentin Quire is a powerful mutant who’s destined to become a Phoenix host. He’s briefly seen in the trailer, in the background of a shot featuring Polaris.

2. Chamber

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In the comics, Chamber was a member of the superhero team Generation X (and, more recently, a vague love interest for Jubilee). He’s one of the more unfortunate mutants, in that his psychokinetic powers blew a hole in his chest. Like Quentin Quire, Chamber can be seen around Polaris as she uses her powers.

1. Penance

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Another key member of Generation X, Penance has a story just as complicated as Psylocke’s (the current version of Penance is sort-of blended with another Generation X character, Monet St. Croix). She can easily be identified around Polaris, but it’s safe to assume Marvel will straighten out her story a little – if the appearance is anything more than a cameo at all.

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