X-Men '97 Recap with Spoilers: "LifeDeath Part 2"

The fascinating first season of X-Men '97 continues to be underway, and each new episode is definitely delivering some unexpected surprises for Marvel fans. The newest installment of the series was certainly no exception, continuing the "LifeDeath" story arc in great detail, while also checking in on one of the biggest unanswered questions remaining from X-Men: The Animated Series. If you need help breaking down everything that happened in the latest episode of X-Men '97, we're here to help. Keep reading for our full recap — with spoilers — of X-Men '97 Episode 6.

Obviously, spoilers for Episode 6 of X-Men '97, "LifeDeath, Part 2", below! Only look if you want to know!

What Happens in X-Men '97: "LifeDeath, Part 2"?

A cosmic battle occurs between the Kree and the Shi'ar, until the Imperial Guard show up and intervene. Deathbird is about to deliver the final blow to the Kree, until a message from Empress Lilandra interrupts announcing her marriage... to Charles Xavier. Privately, Lilandra and Charles disagree about whether or not the Shi'ar will embrace him, and whether or not he should return to the X-Men. Lilandra suggests that Charles deserves a life without the X-Men. In a public meeting, Deathbird calls out Charles as an unfit person to rule alongside Lilandra. She evokes an ancient rite, which requires Charles to wipe his memory of his past on Earth. Charles agrees, and Lilandra carries out the memory wipe — until they get to the topic of the X-Men, and Charles refuses. A fight ensues, which is only broken up once Charles transports the players to a classroom on the astral plane. While there, he argues that the Shi'ar's penchant for imperialism is ruining the galaxy. He is then overcome by a vision of a dead Gambit, which informs him that something has gone wrong with the mutants on Earth. He wakes up in the real world, and admits he needs to return to his X-Men.

Meanwhile, Storm tends to an injured and poisoned Forge, as The Adversary continues to taunts her about her fears, including her claustrophobia. Forge wakes up to intervene, utilizing magic taught to him from his mother. Forge then tells her of a magical cactus that could reverse his condition, and she plans to have them travel to get it together. They travel into a dark cave, as Storm remarks that it might have been a blessing in disguise that she doesn't have her powers. Storm travels into the cave, overcoming her claustrophobia, until she gets stuck in very close quarters without her flashlight. The Adversary taunts her over her self-loathing, and Storm begins to harness her powers to overcome the situation. She succeeds, creating a weather anomaly that can be seen from space, and reemerging in her black 90s costume. She flies through the skies and successfully gets the antidote to save Forge. She admits that, in a way, she's thankful for the lesson that The Adversary taught her. She and Forge try to figure out what's next for them, until she sees a news broadcast about the attack on Genosha.

Bolivar Trask is chased by a man — Mr. Sinister, who teases that Genosha was only the beginning of his plans.

