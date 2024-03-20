X-Men '97: What Happened to Professor X?

Where is Prof. Charles Xavier in X-Men '97? Here what you need to know.

X-Men '97 is now streaming on Disney+, and unless you went back and re-watched the original X-Men: The Animated Series show, you may sit down for X-Men '97 with one big question in mind:

What happened to Professor Charles Xavier?

The premise of X-Men '97 sees Xavier's students, the X-Men, running the Xavier Institute For Gifted Youngsters with Magneto in their company. Again, unless you really recall the final events of X-Men: TAS, that's a pretty weird place to start a new X-Men cartoon series, so here's a quick recap of how we got there...

X-Men '97 Explained: Where Is Prof. Charles Xavier?

The final episode of X-Men: The Animated Series was titled "Graduation Day" and the storyline saw Charles Xavier outed as a mutant by Henry Peter Gyrich during a world summit about mutant and human relations. Gyrich attacked Xavier with a weapon that made Xavier's psyche powers spiral out of control in front the public, leaving Xavier himself in a coma. The X-Men got the Professor out of harm's way safely, but could not heal him from the dire condition.

After seeing Xavier shot down on live TV, Magneto rallies angry mutants to his new homeland in Genosha, creating a retaliatory army. X-Men member Morph tries to imitate Xavier and quell tensions, but cannot, so the X-Men send Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Wolverine on a high-stakes mission to infiltrate Genosha and stop Magnet before a war starts,

In Genosha, the X-Men battle Magneto, who ultimately stops his attack when he realizes that Xavier is dying. Magneto agrees to leave his army and war effort and to help Charles. With Magneto boosting Xavier's psychic range, Charles can finally call out to his alien love Lilandra, whose medical care can save him. In the end of the episode, it was revealed that Xavier would have to stay in Lilandra's Shi'ar Empire home for quite a while. Magneto is seen standing with the X-Men as Xavier and Lilandra depart Earth, implying he would help them achieve Xavier's dream.

How X-Men '97 Continues the Story... Without Xavier

X-Men '97 picks up with how the X-Men and Magneto all adjust to their new circumstances on Earth, immediately after Xavier's departure. As per the synopsis: "Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all."

