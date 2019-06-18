Y: The Last Man Gets A New Showrunner

The long saga of the Y: The Last Man continues, as news has come in that FX’s Y: The Last Man TV series adaptation has found a new showrunner. As THR reports, Eliza Clark will now oversee Y: The Last Man‘s development for FX.

Clark will be taking over original The Last Man showrunners Aida Croal and Michael Green, who left the series back in April. The pair posted a letter stating that FX “decided not to move forward with our series in its current form,” and added that they hoped to make, “…a show that had something to say, in a time when things must be said.” That kind of statement led to speculation about the sort of creative differences that may have occurred, and whether FX had canceled the series altogether. With Eliza Clark now being tapped, clearly FX still wants to move ahead with the show.

Eliza Clark comes with an impressive lineup of TV series under her belt, including writing credits on the TV adaptation of Australian crime/drama film Animal Kingdom, as well as AMC’s murder-mystery import, The Killing. As you can see from that resume, she has experience taking established properties and turning them into compelling genre TV: Animal Kingdom is now in its fourth season on TNT; and The Killing was spared from early cancellation by Netflix, where it went on to run for four full seasons, as well. Both or good signs that Clark is the type of showrunner who can guide Y: The Last Man through the complete run of its story.

FX is already showing confidence in its new choice of showrunner. Here’s what FX original programming president Nick Grad said in his statement:

“Eliza Clark is an enormously talented writer and producer whose ambitious vision for Y will only enhance the mystique and allure of this powerful story. We are thrilled to have her on board and partner with this stellar cast, Brian, Nina, Brad and Melina.”

Given the passion of the Y: The Last Man fanbase, Clark is stepping front and center to let fans know just how passionate she is about the Brian K. Vaughn’s source material:

“A decade ago I devoured the complete Y: The Last Man series cover to cover, imagining how it might take shape on screen. It introduced me to the amazing work of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra and the complex, fascinating world of Y. I’m thrilled to tell this story and to be working with this immensely talented cast.”

Y: The Last Man is still on track for a 2020 debut on FX; Clark will also exec produce the series along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, as well as pilot director Melia Matsoukas. The cast remains the same, with Barry Keoghan starring as Yorik Brown (the titular “Y”), alongside Diane Lane (Man of Steel), Imogen Poots (Green Room), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Amber Tamblyn (Inside Amy Schumer) and Timothy Hutton (The Haunting of Hill House).