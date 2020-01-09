FX Boss Says Y: The Last Man Is “Going Well”

Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s Y: The Last Man was one of the most acclaimed comic book series of the 2000s, but its transition into a live-action series hasn’t been smooth, though Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions John Landgraf recently confirmed to Deadline that the series is progressing well. Attempts to bring the series to life have been going on for what seems like more than a decade, with FX making actual headway with the production in recent years, which included the filming of an official pilot, only for the series to undergo a number of showrunner changes and with the pilot being scrapped.

“We’ve seen five, six scripts. We haven’t scheduled it because it hasn’t gone into production,” Landgraf revealed. “We changed showrunners and did a big reboot on it. But that seems to be going well.”

The series stars Diane Lane, Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn. Eliza Clark currently serves as the series’ showrunner.

FX describes the series, “Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male mammal save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class, and survival.”

One of the last updates fans got about the project came from Vaughan himself last August, confirming that the series was still set to debut this year.

“The show must go on! Sorry for two Hollywood sellout posts in one day, but I just got back from the writers’ room for Y (still coming to FX in 2020!), and I’m very pleased to say the series is in excellent hands with new showrunner [Eliza Clark] and her intimidating squad of all-stars,” he shared on Instagram. “TV is goddamn hard, and if the last 17 years have taught co-creator [Pia Guerra] and me anything, it’s that our story is particularly challenging to adapt, so I’m very grateful to everyone who’s helped get Yorick & Co. this far, especially Michael Green and Aïda Croal. Anyway, stay tuned, very good (monkey) shit coming your way soon.”

In the months since those remarks, it’s unclear if the trajectory for the series is still on track for a 2020 debut.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Y: The Last Man TV series on FX.

