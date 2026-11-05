Yellowjackets Final Season Trailer Confirms the Story I’ve Waited Years to See (WATCH)

Yellowjackets has been one of the biggest cult hits of the 2020s and one of the biggest shows on the Showtime network. The series is about to enter its fourth and final season on November 20th, and to rekindle the hype, Showtime has dropped a new trailer for the show. And, in addition to teasing how the final story arc of Yellowjackets will generally play out, the Season 4 trailer also confirms that we will get to see the one moment that most fans have been waiting for since the show began. And better late than never.

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You can watch the Yellowjackets Season 4 trailer below; keep an eye out for the big moment it reveals: when the Yellowjackets team was finally rescued from the wilderness and had ot resume their “civilized” lives.

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Interestingly enough, it looks like Yellowjackets Season 4 will dedicate a significant part of its story to examining what happened when the girls of the Yellowjackets squad were rescued from the wilderness and brought back to their hometown. Their re-integration into society appears to be juxtaposed with the adult timeline, in which main characters like Shauna (Melanie Lynskey/Sophie Nélisse), Taissa (Jasmin Savoy / Tawny Cypress), and Misty (Christina Ricci/Samantha Hanratty) have slowly but surely been unraveling, going back to the wild, feral women they became while out in the woods, communing with dark spirits while adopting barbaric rules and rituals to govern their tribe.

If anything, the bigger concern about the Final Season is whether or not Yellowjackets has a compelling final reveal about its supernatural elements, and how they affect the girls’ fate as adults. The series has been increasingly criticized for being a mismatched mix: the teenage timeline took the lead as the most compelling half of the series after Season 1; the adult storyline has struggled to keep pace or offer an equally compelling counterbalance. It’s now up to this final season to close that gap and make sure both halves of the series converge in a way that brings all of the core themes and character arcs together.

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Yellowjackets Season 4 will also feature appearances from Simone Kessell/Courtney Eaton as Lottie, Liv Ambrose as Young Van, Kevin Alves as Travis, Warren Kole as Shauna’s husband, Jeff, Elijah Wood as Misty’s weird beau, Walter, and Sarah Desjardins as Shauna’s daughter, Callie. A lot of fans are also hoping that Fallout star Ella Purnell will make a cameo as Jackie, the most popular girl on the team who was also the first to die in the wilderness (Season 1’s biggest twist). Hilary Swank will also return in her role as Melissa, while 16 Candles star Molly Ringwald and elderly actress June Squibb will both join the cast.

Yellowjackets Season 4 will premiere on November 20th on Showtime and will stream on Paramount+.