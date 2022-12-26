Yellowstone is Not New This Week

It's Sunday December 25th and while that's Christmas for those who celebrate, for fans of Paramount Network's Yellowstone, it's also usually the night that we get new episodes of the fan-favorite series following the continued saga of the Dutton family. Last week's episode saw things get ever more complex and dangerous for the family with that episode featuring some big revelations and a major twist as Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) seemed poised to double cross the family and try to get John Dutton (Kevin Costner) impeached as governor, but fans tuning in tonight may have gotten a bit of a surprise. The highly anticipated midseason finale of the series wasn't airing. Yellowstone isn't new this week.

Fans of Yellowstone will have to wait until January 1, 2023 — New Year's Day — for the midseason finale. After that, fans will have another wait for new episodes as Paramount Network has not yet announced when the series will return for the second half of the season. While this schedule may be a little disappointing for fans of the Yellowstone Universe won't be without stories about the Duttons. The prequel series 1923 did debut a new episode this week on Paramount+.

Is Yellowstone on Paramount+?

The four previous seasons of Yellowstone are available on Peacock, not Paramount+, thanks to a streaming deal that was made before Paramount+ was rebranded. Yellowstone spinoffs, however, are exclusive to Paramount+. As for Yellowstone Season 5, you'll need to turn to cable or cable alternatives to watch the new episodes, unless you plan on waiting until late next summer for them to arrive on Peacock.

What is 1923 about?

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann ("Animal Kingdom"), Michelle Randolph ("A Snow White Christmas"), James Badge Dale ("Hightown"), Marley Shelton ("Scream"), Brian Geraghty ("Big Sky"), Aminah Nieves ("Blueberry"), and Jerome Flynn ("Game of Thrones").

Yellowstone returns for its midseason finale on Sunday, January 1, 2023 on Paramount Network.