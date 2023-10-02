Yellowstone Recap With Spoilers: "Coming Home"

Things took a sharp turn for the Duttons when authorities finally arrested Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone and, not only that, but John revealed he recently had surgery for colon cancer, and the series introduced the idea of the train station — which isn't a transportation destination. With things getting more complicated. Now, in "Coming Home", the Duttons have to figure out what's next for Kayce while things also start to take a turn Beth as well. Here's everything that went down.

Fair warning: spoilers for Yellowstone beyond this point. Only read on if you really want to know!

What Happened in "Coming "Home?

After Kayce is arrested, Monica goes to see John. John ends up sending Jamie to get Kayce as they try to figure out why Kayce was arrested in the first place. At the police station on the reservation, Kayce is interrogated by Rainwater and the police chief, confronting him about the bodies they found. Kayce tells them what happened with those men, but Jamie shows up and basically destroys the police's case. Elsewhere, Rip goes to a jail when convicts are being released and hires one named Walker to come work on the ranch, replacing the man sent to the train station last episode.

At the bar, Beth's boss tries to convince her to come back to the office in Salt Lake City, but Beth counters that there's money to made in Montana. He says she should open a local branch there and she reveals that if she does, her first move is to try to shut down Dan Jenkins. She then notices Jenkins there with his wife, Vicky, and she quickly befriends her. Jamie brings Kayce back to the ranch and John asks Kayce to stay at the ranch and help him tame the wild stallion Kayce gave him in the series premiere. Kayce reluctantly agrees. Jamie also introduces Monica to a university president who offers her a job in their Native American Studies department. The money is good, but Monica says she can't leave the reservation because there won't be a teacher to replace her.

When John shows up at the meeting, Monica realizes that John set up the job offer and he says he's worried that if Kayce goes back to the reservation, he'll end up dead or in jail and that the Yellowstone is the best place for him. The only catch is Kayce needs Monica. She thanks him for the job offer and consideration but declines. John later tells Jamie to get leverage that will force Kayce to come home. While Kayce is outside working with the stallion, Tate says he loves the ranch and wants to move there and Kayce gets upset and so does Tate. He later convinces both Monica and Kayce to stay the night as John had said they could.

A drunk Beth calls Jamie for help and he comes to pick her up. They end up fighting on the drive home with Beth telling Jamie that their mother's loss wasn't the same for him. She then puts a gun under her chin and pulls the trigger when he goads her to. Nothing happens. She tells Jamie that you have to watch someone die to really lose them and their mother looked at her with no love when she died. Jamie takes the gun, Beth cries, and he tells her that if hating him keeps her from hating herself, he's there for her to do so.

As the episode winds down, Vicky has nothing but good to say about her time with Beth, prompting Dan to call someone for help because he knows what Beth is up to. Jamie tries to convince John to sent Beth back to Utah, but John declines because Beth can be "evil" whereas Jamie cannot and that night, Monica witnesses Rip branding Walker.

Yellowstone airs Sunday nights on CBS. The first four seasons of the series are also available to stream on Peacock.